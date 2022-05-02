ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auto-ped crash shuts down roads on SR-201 in Magna

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – Lanes have been shut down after an auto-ped crash in Magna on Monday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the westbound lanes of SR-201 at 7200 west are currently closed to through traffic.

UHP says the incident happened when a Ford Ranger truck was traveling along the eastbound lanes of SR-201 around 8000 West. As the driver approached stopped traffic ahead, troopers say the truck lost control and crossed the center median into the westbound lanes.

LOST: Driver claims she was 'following her GPS' down staircase, police say
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DjNV3_0fQTTk6c00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TPZXa_0fQTTk6c00

Officials say the maneuver caused the truck to collide with an adult male worker who was standing nearby. UHP says the worker was setting up traffic control elements at the time.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Drivers headed to the area are asked to seek an alternate route of travel at this time.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident.

ABC4 is sending a crew to the scene and will update this story when more information becomes available.

