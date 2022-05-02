ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcloud, OK

Deputy saves woman suffering from fentanyl overdose

By Katelyn Ogle/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IrtCo_0fQTTSAQ00

MCLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is giving Oklahoma a glimpse into the terrifying and real-life situation of a near-fatal fentanyl overdose.

The sheriff’s office now praising the swift action of a deputy that saved a woman’s life.

‘A tragic, tragic accident’: 3 University of Oklahoma meteorology students killed in crash with semi-truck

“We never want to come to a scene and see something like that happening,” said Lt. Jared Strand, with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office.

“Breathe for me! Come on, breathe for me baby girl,” the victim’s boyfriend can be heard saying on the video.

Through the lens of Deputy Nick Doe’s body worn camera, Oklahoma is getting to see the real-life consequences of fentanyl.

1 arrested after allegedly shooting at Oklahoma officer

After Deputy Doe rushed into the McLoud home, he saw a woman lying in a hallway. Her face appeared to be blue as she struggled to breathe.

“She’s got a very low pulse, very low breathing,” said the victim’s boyfriend.

Thinking fast, Deputy Doe opened up a packet of Narcan and sprayed it up the woman’s nose.

“Big breath in!” said the boyfriend.

“Can you note Narcan has been administered?” Deputy Doe said over his radio.

DA: Former Stillwater Public Schools employee embezzled over $200,000

In just about 30 seconds, the woman’s stomach can be seen going up and down as she fights to breathe and stay alive.

Deputies said because of Doe’s quick action, the woman was alert before heading into the ambulance about six minutes later.

The sheriff’s office said this nightmare started after the woman took a Percocet. However, she found out the pill was actually the synthetic opioid Fentanyl while she recovered from the hospital.

‘Am I safe sleeping next to him?’: Murder victim’s words expose husband

“The fentanyl problem is so out of control right now,” said Lt. Strand. “You see it all over the country, people are lacing it, putting it in marijuana, methamphetamine, and pills.”

Now the sheriff’s office said they’re just happy the woman made it out alive.

“It’s a very scary situation, not only for the family members that are involved in it, but for law enforcement too,” said Strand. “It bothers us, too. We don’t want to see any citizen going through what this young lady had to go through the other night.”

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Doe also rode with the victim to the hospital and later checked up on her. They said Doe truly displayed what it means to be a hero.

