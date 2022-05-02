ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek blasts Blues have to ‘tune in and sharpen up’ or they will continue to struggle

By Joshua Mbu
 2 days ago
CHELSEA star Ruben Loftus-Cheek has called on his team-mates to "tune in and sharpen up" amid the Blues' poor form.

The European champions have won just two from their last SIX Premier League games.

Loftus-Cheek has played 36 times for Chelsea this term Credit: ALAMY

Their latest loss came at the hands of relegation strugglers Everton at Goodison Park.

Richarlison scored the winner after capitalising on club captain Cesar Azpilicueta's mistake.

And with Arsenal beating West Ham 2-1 on Sunday, the Gunners are now sat just THREE points behind third place Chelsea.

Academy graduate Loftus-Cheek has called on his team to "tune in and sharpen up" for the final stretch of the league season.

The 26-year-old said: "It’s up to us as individuals to tune in and sharpen up as a team together.

“Getting everyone ready for the game, these are basics in football. If you don’t have these basics, you will struggle like we have the last four games.

“This is not Chelsea standard at all. Our concentration levels were not good enough.

“We want top four but we cannot perform like that with other teams doing well around us. We need wins.

"It is hard to process it right now and we will look back at it once the emotions have calmed down.”

Loftus-Cheek has also likened Chelsea's form to shooting themselves in the foot.

Individual errors are costing Thomas Tuchel's men points.

He told Chelsea's official website: "We’re all very disappointed. Coming into the game we knew it was going to be a hostile atmosphere and it’d be like a final to them. We felt that straight away.

“They came out of the blocks second half and caught us napping. We were fighting an uphill battle from then on, the fans were behind them, and it was hard to break them down. It was disappointing.

“We’ve made a few mistakes over the past few matches and haven’t kept clean sheets from individual errors.

"That is how football is, if you keep shooting yourselves in the foot it will be difficult to get out of it.”

Chelsea have four league games to go against Wolves, Leeds, Leicester and Watford.

The Blues also have an FA Cup final to play against Liverpool.

