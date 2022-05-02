One woman rescued after being trapped in drainage canal
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As thunderstorms brought heavy rain to the metro on Monday morning, Oklahoma City firefighters were busy dealing with an array of weather-related calls.
Fire crews were called to multiple fires related to lightning strikes across Oklahoma City.‘A tragic, tragic accident’: 3 University of Oklahoma meteorology students killed in crash with semi-truck
At 9 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a possible drowning in the 2400 block of N.W. 39th St.
Firefighters and the dive team responded to the scene, where they found one person in a drainage canal.
One person became trapped as the culvert began to flood.Court documents reveal gruesome details in toddler’s rape, murder at Enid hotel
Officials say the woman was able to stay just above the water by standing on a steep concrete embankment.
Fortunately, fire crews were able to pull the victim to safety.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0