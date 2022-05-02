One woman rescued after being trapped in drainage canal

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As thunderstorms brought heavy rain to the metro on Monday morning, Oklahoma City firefighters were busy dealing with an array of weather-related calls.

Fire crews were called to multiple fires related to lightning strikes across Oklahoma City.

At 9 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a possible drowning in the 2400 block of N.W. 39th St.

Firefighters and the dive team responded to the scene, where they found one person in a drainage canal.

One person became trapped as the culvert began to flood.

Officials say the woman was able to stay just above the water by standing on a steep concrete embankment.

Fortunately, fire crews were able to pull the victim to safety.

