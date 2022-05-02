ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

One woman rescued after being trapped in drainage canal

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As thunderstorms brought heavy rain to the metro on Monday morning, Oklahoma City firefighters were busy dealing with an array of weather-related calls.

Fire crews were called to multiple fires related to lightning strikes across Oklahoma City.

‘A tragic, tragic accident’: 3 University of Oklahoma meteorology students killed in crash with semi-truck

At 9 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a possible drowning in the 2400 block of N.W. 39th St.

Firefighters and the dive team responded to the scene, where they found one person in a drainage canal.

One person became trapped as the culvert began to flood.

Court documents reveal gruesome details in toddler’s rape, murder at Enid hotel

Officials say the woman was able to stay just above the water by standing on a steep concrete embankment.

Fortunately, fire crews were able to pull the victim to safety.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Accidents
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Enid, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Canal#Heavy Rain#Drainage#Traffic Accident#University Of Oklahoma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Cause of “serious” I-44 crash released

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two-vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck, happened just after 9:00 p.m. last […]
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KFOR

Man driving U-Haul truck arrested in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man driving a U-Haul truck was pulled over and arrested early on Sunday morning in Oklahoma City. The suspect was stopped near Northwest 50th St. and North Military Avenue and fled the vehicle. The suspect broke into a nearby home and was later caught and arrested on the scene. Oklahoma […]
WJCL

Missing Georgia child found dead: Police search for hours before finding body in nearby pond

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Georgia say they have discovered the body of a 4-year-old autistic boy who wandered away from his home Monday night. The Dekalb County Police Department says Kyruss Williams disappeared from his home along Fair Pines Cove around 6:30 p.m. After searching for hours, authorities discovered the boy's body just before 2:30 a.m. in a pond just a few feet from the home he and his family were staying at.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
KFOR

KFOR

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy