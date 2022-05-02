ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

9 @ 9: Russian dolphins, lab bacon and a wild turkey

By Pat Tomasulo, Robin Baumgarten, Paul Konrad, Larry Potash
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

Join us every morning for the 9 @ 9! It’s a collection of the most ridiculous stories we could possibly find each day. We laugh, discuss, argue and sometimes cry our way to the top story.

  • 9. The Romance Connection
  • 8. Close encounter perfume
  • 7. Cicchetti
  • 6. A wild turkey chase
  • 5. Russian dolphins
  • 4. Ping pong
  • 3. Lab-made bacon
  • 2. Jimbo the Bear
  • 1. Hugga Bunch Movie
