Joe Alwyn Calls Winning Grammy With Girlfriend Taylor Swift ‘This Ridiculous Bonus’

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
 2 days ago

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift have managed to kept their 5-year relationship out of the spotlight for the most part. But it’s hard to stay low key when a couple collaborates and the results win Grammy awards. In an interview with The Guardian , the 31-year-old star of the upcoming TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Conversations With Friends Alwyn opened up (a bit) about why he doesn’t dwell on the intense interest in their love life and what it felt like to write songs with one of the most beloved pop songwriters of the modern era.

“That was a surreal bonus of lockdown… That’s an understatement,” Alwyn said about collaborating — under the pseudonym William Bowery — with Swift on the Folklore songs “Betty” and “Exile.” Alwyn was belatedly awarded a Grammy for his role as co-producer on six songs from the album, which won album of the year at the 63rd Grammy Awards in 2021.

Alwyn said the musical mind-meld was never the official plan. “It wasn’t like, ‘It’s five o’clock, it’s time to try and write a song together,’” he explained. “It came about from messing around on a piano, and singing badly, then being overheard, and being, like, ‘Let’s see what happens if we get to the end of it together.'” The key, Alwyn said, was that there were no expectations of pressure on the collaboration.

“I mean fun is such a stupid word, but it was a lot of fun. And it was never a work thing, or a ‘Let’s try and do this because we’re going to put this out’ thing. It was just like baking sourdough in lockdown,” said the actor who played “a bit of guitar awfully” in a school band called Anger Management when he was 12. “The Grammy was obviously this ridiculous bonus.”

As for what it’s like to be dating one of the most famous singers on the planet, Alwyn said he tries not to dwell on it. “It’s not something I think about, unless I’m in situations like this, and someone says, ‘What’s it like?’ and I have to think about what to say about it,” he said, adding, “It’s [the relationship] just not for other people.”

And while he’s “aware” of the sizable interest in their private goings-on, Alwyn swore that it’s not something he spends time pondering. “It’s just not something I particularly care about, or have much interest in feeding, I guess, because the more it’s fed, the more you are opening a gate for intrusion,” he said. “I think that’s just my response to a culture that has this increasing expectation that everything is going to be given. If you don’t post about the way you make your coffee in the morning, or if you don’t let someone take a picture when you walk out of your front door, is that being private? I don’t know if it is. So I just don’t really feed that.”

Billboard

