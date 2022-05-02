ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collegeville, PA

Collegeville Author & Educator Helps 50+ Women Find Their Purpose

 2 days ago

Image via 6abc.

Collegeville woman helps women find their purposes and passions at 50 and older, reports Tamala Edwards for 6abc.

Montco resident, author, and educator Dr. Barbara Collins helps women as a midlife transition expert for those 50+. “I really wanted to help women create a fulfilling midlife, which is what I did,” she said. “When they get there, they don’t have to figure it out.”

Dr. Barbara Collins says if women have something they love to do, she encourages them to “take a risk and try it.” She herself began this method of thinking as she became a model as she realizes how quickly life can go by.

As women get older, she notes, they may have children and the busyness of life kicks in and that’s when passions tend to get put on the back burner for a while. Dr. Collins helps women reignite those flames.

Her company, Positive Trends Inc., helps women realizes that their midlife is a critical period commonly raising questions like “Who am I?” and “Where do I go from here?” Dr. Barbara Collins helps women achieve the satisfaction of authentic living when their purpose is clear.

Read more about Dr. Barbara Collins in Collegeville helping women as a midlife transition expert at 6abc.

WHYY

Doctor who challenged LGBTQ psychiatric diagnosis 50 years ago honored in Philadelphia

A new historical marker in Philadelphia commemorates the bold stand of Dr. John Fryer took to defend the rights of the LGBTQ community. A half-century ago, Fryer testified before the American Psychiatric Association using the pseudonym “Dr. Henry Anonymous.” In that testimony, he argued against APA guidelines which 50 years ago treated homosexuality as a mental illness.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Montgomery County, PA
