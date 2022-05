Villarreal must overturn a 2-0 deficit as they welcome Liverpool to Spain in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final.Unai Emery’s side produced a solid defensive showing and frustrated their hosts in the first half a week ago, but will need to play more proactively in attack if they are to end their opponents’ quadruple hopes.Both teams opted to rest some likely starters from weekend league action, with Liverpool winners against Newcastle but Villarreal knocked back by Alaves.Either Manchester City or Real Madrid awaits the winner in the final.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.When and...

