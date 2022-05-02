ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Central Pa. Muslims join for massive Eid al-Fitr celebration to mark end of Ramadan

By Dan Gleiter
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Muslims everywhere on Monday marked the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. The holiday - known as Eid al-Fitr - is considered one...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 11

WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

CENTRE POLICE: this yard item is attracting black bears

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hibernation is over and bears are out and on the move. Phones at the Ferguson Township Police Department in Centre County are ringing with reported sightings. “We probably get about a dozen calls a week about bears.” said Sergeant Ryan Hendrick with the Ferguson Township Police Department. Ferguson police and the […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

California kingsnake found in Pa. barn

With the weather getting warmer, the wildlife is waking up, and people are bound to see more critters out and about. But what Midstate residents may not expect to see here is a snake from the other side of the country.
MANHEIM, PA
abc27 News

Who’s running for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Teen Vogue

A High School GSA Adviser Was Put on Leave For Hosting a Drag Show

This post was originally published by them. We’re all born naked and the rest is drag — unless you live in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Following attacks from local right wing media and the infamous Twitter account Libs of TikTok, a Pennsylvania school district has apologized for an after school drag event that a queer teacher organized for a high school Gay Straight Alliance, according to local news outlet The Patriot-News.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

First, do no harm: Pennsylvania youth deserve protection from conversion therapy | Opinion

We recently discovered that Pennsylvania youth are still being subjected to conversion treatment for their gender identity and/or sexual orientation. When we also learned that some individuals providing the treatment hold a license from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, we were more than disturbed. Conversion Therapy is a pseudoscientific treatment predicated...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

