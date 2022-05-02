Central Pa. Muslims join for massive Eid al-Fitr celebration to mark end of Ramadan
Muslims everywhere on Monday marked the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. The holiday - known as Eid al-Fitr - is considered one...www.pennlive.com
Muslims everywhere on Monday marked the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. The holiday - known as Eid al-Fitr - is considered one...www.pennlive.com
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 11