Minneapolis, MN

Twin Cities restaurants team up with the Very Asian Foundation for AANHPI Heritage Month

 2 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS — Restaurants and businesses in the Twin Cities are collaborating with The Very Asian Foundation in May for AANHPI Heritage Month. The organization was created earlier this year after a racist voicemail was left for Saint Louis journalist Michelle Li, telling her to “keep her Korean to herself” and that...

106.9 KROC

Rochester Shocked By News of Popular Restaurant Closing

I am absolutely shocked at the latest news from a popular restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. A place that has been serving customers amazing food for 4 years is closing on Saturday, April 30th. Cameo Restaurant is Closing in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. Extremely sad news was shared on Wednesday, April...
ROCHESTER, MN
Axios Twin Cities

6 new Twin Cities restaurants to try

It's been a busy last few weeks for restaurant openings in the Twin Cities. No need to wait — here are some new eateries you can try now. Boludo El 38: Argentinian pizza restaurant Boludo has swapped its tiny south Minneapolis storefront for a larger 25-seat building just around the corner. CrunCheese: They may look like corn dogs, but Dinkytown's gourmet Korean hot dog restaurant takes a unique spin on the classic with flavors like potato hot dog, rice cake and squid ink. Gus Gus: This St. Paul bar and bistro has a little bit of everything, including sea bass, giant burgers and fancy gold-wrapped jello shots. Kalsada: The modern Filipino restaurant in St. Paul serves brunch from sister-spot Cafe Astoria in the morning, and transitions to a full-service bar and restaurant for dinner. Burnt Chicken: After gaining popularity as a food truck, the fried chicken pop-up now has a yearlong residency at North Loop's First Draft taproom. Love Pizza: Golden Valley's latest pizza joint has two signature pizzas: coal-fired and a square-cut, extra-crispy bar pie. Tip: Try the limited-edition MBR meatballs, from a 110-year-old secret family recipe.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
InsideHook

How a Texas Man Built a Successful Nationwide Sober Bar Concept

Two hot trends in bars? Franchising. And taking away the alcohol. Chris Marshall is finding success in several cities with a sober bar concept called Sans Bar. Sans has a semi-permanent space in Austin, TX, but the bar is now expanding to different cities via some limited-time pop-ups. It’s Marshall’s attempt “to be the Starbucks for the sober-curious era,” as noted by The Hustle.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Danny del Prado’s Upcoming Restaurant Macanda Is an Ode to Magical Realism

Mpls.St.Paul Magazine and the Star Tribune report that celebrated chef Danny del Prado will soon add a new restaurant to his Twin Cities roster: Macanda will debut on the shores of Lake Minnetonka this summer. Del Prado, who grew up in Buenos Aires, Argentina, says that his latest restaurant is influenced by literary magical realism — in particular, the fantastical family drama of Gabriel García Márquez’s One Hundred Years of Solitude, set in the fictional village of Macondo. Del Prado told the Star Tribune that though the restaurant’s menu will be rooted in Latin American cuisine, the dishes will incorporate international flavors, from French and Italian styles to Cajun touches like fried oysters with a celery remoulade.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fatherly

These Are the 10 Cities With the Fastest-Rising Rents Since 2021

There are a lot of factors that are stressing American families out right now. One of the larger ones is widespread price increases. From food to gas and clothing and pet food, our pocketbooks are getting squeezed. For families that pay rent, there’s an added expense, particularly if you live in one of the US cities that experienced the fastest-rising rents over the last year. Here’s what you need to know.
MLS
KARE 11

South Dakota 2-year-old waits in Twin Cities for liver transplant

MINNEAPOLIS — Kelsea Schwab never imagined she'd be sitting in the Twin Cities, hundreds of miles away from her home. Her 2-year-old daughter, Baelyn, left fighting for her life. "The Friday before, Baelyn had what we thought was an allergic reaction, we don't know still, but we had taken...
HEALTH
WJON

Minnesota’s Most Expensive AirBnB Costs $4,000 a Night

Talk about being in a different tax bracket. If you can afford to rent out this place for a vacation, please tell me what you do for a living because I am genuinely curious. Minnesota's most expensive Airbnb rental is going to cost you $4,000 a night to rent. The property is in Inver Grove Heights, and is a whopping 78 acres and the home mansion on it clocks in at 16,000 square feet with 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The estate home was completed in 2004 and at that time appraised for $13,000,000.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Largest Indoor Waterpark in America Opening in Minnesota Soon?

Construction on the largest indoor waterpark in America could start this summer in Minnesota and be ready for a 2024 opening. The proposed 320,000 square-foot waterpark, called Mystery Cove, would be built next to the Mall of America by the Triple Five Group, owners of the mall, and would include water slides, beaches, food hall, and there are plans for an attached hotel. Construction could start this summer and the waterpark could be open by 2024.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Church Is On A Mission To Build The Largest Pillow Fort Ever

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Is there anything more fun than building a fort? What about a record-breaking pillow fort? That was the goal Sunday at Lake Harriet United Methodist Church in Minneapolis. A group is on a mission to build the world’s largest pillow fort, and in turn, give those pillows away to people experiencing homelessness. (credit: Lake Harriet United Methodist Church) Pillows can be dropped off at the church anytime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Click here for more information.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC4 Columbus

Hummus & Pita Co. opening May 7 in Hilliard

HILLIARD, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A New York-based Mediterranean brand is ready for its Central Ohio debut. Hummus & Pita Co. will open its first local restaurant at 1777 Hilliard Rome Road in Hilliard Saturday. The franchisees are Pranay Patel and Ashish Patel. They started in the restaurant business with their father and his […]
HILLIARD, OH
