Manchester United will look to put an end to their recent run of poor form as they host Brentford in the Premier League this evening.United have won just one of their past six games but avoided a third consecutive defeat after Cristiano Ronaldo salvaged a 1-1 draw at home to Chelsea on Thursday.Man Utd vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League build-upThe team’s slide has seen them fall away from top-four contention under Ralf Ragnick, who has accepted an offer to become Austria’s next head coach alongside a consultancy role at the club.It adds to the sense that United’s season is...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO