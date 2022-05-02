ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazleton, PA

Quad, dirt bike chase leads to arrest in Hazleton

By Tim Haberski
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DUSYW_0fQTRjIJ00

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man over the weekend in Hazleton after they say a group of quad and dirt bike riders fled from police.

Police say they were called to the area of South Wyoming and East Hawthorne Streets around 7:30 p.m. Saturday for a group of about 15 people riding quads and dirt bikes in the road.

Luzerne County wildfire that torched 110 acres under investigation

When police tried to stop them, they say the riders took off through the south side of the city and went through multiple stop signs and red lights, along with riding into oncoming traffic.

Police say they were able to stop two of the quads, one driven by 22-year-old Darien Pimentel-Irizarry. Both ATVs were towed from the scene.

Police cracking down on ATV riders in Hazleton

Pimentel-Irizarry was charged with fleeing and eluding, and multiple traffic violations. He was sent to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for overnight arraignment. There is no word on charges for the rider of the other ATV.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 4

Christine Stroup LeRose
2d ago

Get them all. They come here and think they can do whatever they want to!! They have no respect for the laws or other people!!

Reply
4
