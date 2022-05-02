ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

BP to ramp up oil output, inaugurate U.S. Gulf platform in 2022

By Sabrina Valle
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v6RMm_0fQTRPaf00

HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil major BP expects to double crude output from its Thunder Horse project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and inaugurate its latest production platform by the end of this year, a company executive said on Monday.

The company, which is betting on “lower carbon, more economical” offshore oil and gas exploration and production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, said a lack of oil investment worldwide could lead to oil scarcity.

“More Gulf of Mexico oil and gas helps improve emissions globally,” Starlee Sykes, BP’s Senior Vice President for the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, said at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston.

“We will continue to explore for oil, primarily close to current hubs,” she added.

BP expects to produce about 200,000 barrels per day of oil equivalent by the end of the year, from the current 100,000 boepd at its Thunder Horse project.

BP is also preparing to start this year its fifth operated platform, Argos, the centerpiece of the company’s  $9 billion Mad Dog 2 project in the Gulf. The submersible platform is expected to raise BP’s oil production in that region by 25%, from 300,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Argos arrived in the U.S. Gulf earlier this year after delays caused by logistics during the pandemic and weather events. The executive declined to specify in which quarter production will start.

BP in September announced the start-up of Thunder Horse South’s phase 2 expansion to increase output at one of the Gulf of Mexico’s largest fields, and said a total of eight wells would be drilled to increase oil and gas production to around 400,000 boepd by the mid-2020s.

More than 1,800 platforms in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the country’s primary offshore source of oil and gas, produced 1.7 million bpd of crude in 2021, mostly from deepwater fields, official data showed.

BP is looking at natural gas as a “key transition fuel” to move away from crude and other fossil fuels, as well as offshore wind, carbon capture projects, biofuels and hydrogen, the executive said.

“If we are going to move to a place where we have less hydrocarbon production, we are going to need all (those) solutions,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 28 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries regarding purchases of Russian oil following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, and how companies have acted. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases but the 27 members of the European Union have not been able to agree on the embargo. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Why diesel prices are soaring beyond crude and gasoline, and are likely to continue that way

Along with the pain of higher prices in general at the pump, truck drivers are dealing with the fact that diesel has risen beyond increases in crude and gasoline. The numbers are stark on how much diesel has risen relative to other benchmark oil prices in recent weeks. According to the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA), retail gasoline is up 26% from the start of the year — but diesel is up 42.8%.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Industry
Houston, TX
Business
Interesting Engineering

The world’s largest battery stores its energy somewhere big, blue, and unexpected

To decarbonize our energy system, we need to use renewable energy sources efficiently. And we also need to find a way to make them reliable, as the world's energy needs cannot wait simply because the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing. Due to the intermittency of sources like wind and solar, engineers are working tirelessly to devise new ways of storing energy when available and releasing to the grid when needed. However, we still don't have enough batteries to compensate for global renewable energy slumps.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Oil#Oil Exploration#Oil Platforms#Oil Well#Bp#Thunder Horse
TheStreet

Ford Confirms an Important Decision That May Not Please Customers

The Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report CEO laid out the company's goals for Mustang Mach-E, the electric version of the classic pony car in a tweet late last year. "It’s hard to produce Mustang Mach-Es fast enough to meet the incredible demand, but we are sure going to try," Farley said in December. "So starting in 2022 we are increasing production and expect to reach 200,000+ units per year for North America & Europe by 2023. That's 3x our 2021 output."
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

Turns Out Mixing Water And Diesel Fuel Is A Great Thing

Climate change and air pollution concerns seem like they’re on a faster track than our ability to mobilize against them, so we need bold solutions now. The advent of our carbon-neutral future will be measured in decades, so it’s important we support big gains within our current paradigm whenever possible. Enter Trillion, the company behind a revolutionary new fuel named HydroDiesel+®, and its effort to commercially scale their solution through a current Reg-CF Crowdfunding Campaign.
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest Car in America

Americans have run into problems buying cars in the past year. Car shortages have been triggered by an extremely low supply of the chips used in electronic and navigation systems. Additionally, supply chain issues have cut the availability of other parts. The chip shortage could last well beyond the end of this year. The low […]
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Salon

“Time for Big Oil to stop lying”: Oil execs got huge pay days while hiking gas prices on consumers

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Research out Monday reveals that CEOs from 28 of the top oil and gas companies enjoyed a combined $394 million in total compensation in 2021, including through "eye-popping" bonuses that together topped $31 million.
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Elon Musk Wants More Oil Production - Net Zero Oil Is Coming To Help

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. When the world’s richest man Tweets, the markets listen, and Elon Musk sent shockwaves through the business world when he recently called for more oil production. The famous billionaire made much of his fortune disrupting the auto industry with electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions, making him seem like an enemy of an oil and gas sector that made fortunes fueling gasoline-hungry cars and trucks. Perhaps Musk is not an enemy of the new, lower carbon version of the oil and gas sector. As an elite investor himself, he may be ahead of the curve on another huge investing trend - the move toward Net Zero oil and gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers focus on pump prices, lease sales, Covid trends and more. Read on for more detail.
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging

The consumer price index rose 8.5% in March, compared to the same month last year. It was the largest jump in nearly four decades. Almost every category of consumer spending was affected. This has caused widespread worry that the cost of living in America may move so high so fast that it will cause a […]
GAS PRICE
Reuters

Reuters

421K+
Followers
323K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy