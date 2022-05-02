BP to produce 200,000 bpd of oil by year end at U.S. Gulf's Thunder Horse -executive

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Oil producer BP expects an output of about 200,000 barrels per day of oil equivalent at its Thunder Horse project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico by the end of the year, the company’s Senior Vice President for Gulf of Mexico and Canada, Starlee Sykes, said on Monday.

BP in September announced the start-up of its Thunder Horse South’s phase 2 expansion to increase output at one of the Gulf of Mexico’s largest fields, and said a total of 8 wells would be drilled to increase oil and gas production to around 400,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day by the mid-2020s.