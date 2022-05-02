ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shailene Woodley Cryptically Hints At Well-Being After Aaron Rodgers Break Up

By Molly Claire Goddard
 2 days ago
Shailene Woodley has been solely focused on her well-being.

Following the actress' recent split with fiancé of over-one-year Aaron Rodgers , she took to her Instagram Story on Monday, May 2, to share a telling message about the difficulties of trying to balance all of the ups and downs life throws at you.

"Working your job while working on your mental health while working on your relationships while working on your physical health while working on your family while working on sleep habits while working on self-care while working on exercise while working on personal goals while working," the message shared from Twitter account NO BS Therapist by the Big Little Lies star, 30, read.

SHAILENE WOODLEY SHARES CRYPTIC QUOTE ABOUT 'GRIEF' AFTER OFFICIALLY SPLITTING WITH AARON RODGERS

Woodley seemed to be alleging it's nearly impossible to maintain a balance in all aspects of one's life.

The more-than-relatable post comes on the heels of Woodley and the Green Bay Packers player, 38, officially going their separate ways after being together for more than one year. Before ending things for good, the formerly engaged duo decided to give their romance another go . However, it seems the restart wasn't very successful.

As OK! exclusively reported , the Divergent actress " took Aaron back because he made all sorts of promises," but Rodgers quickly "let her down."

"Shailene was hopeful when they first got back together, but at this point, she’s frustrated and confused — and who can blame her," the insider continued, revealing the pro athlete would often "make plans with her and then cancel last minute."

DITCHING THE JEWEL! SHAILENE WOODLEY SPOTTED WITHOUT ENGAGEMENT RING FROM AARON RODGERS

"She quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change," a source explained of the former couple's on-and-off relationship. "There was no reason to continue and she's done with it again."

The insider close to the The Secret Life of the American Teenager alum cited the quarterback's "cockiness" and refusal to truly change as some of the biggest downfalls of their partnership. "He can come off as cocky and over-confident, and Shailene has let him know she won't put up with it," they spilled. "Aaron is a convincing guy."

Woodley and Rodgers were first linked at the end of 2020, with both stars confirming in February 2021 that they were engaged. The complicated couple called it quits the first time around in February but quickly reconciled before apparently breaking up for good in April.

