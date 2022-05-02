ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Set to start Monday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Campbell (rest) is expected to get the starting nod at home versus the Lightning for Game 1 on Monday, per David...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

NHL suspends Leafs forward Clifford 1-game for boarding

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been given a one-game suspension for a boarding incident in Toronto’s playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The NHL’s department of player safety issued the suspension on Tuesday following a hearing with Clifford. It described Monday's incident...
NHL
NHL

Yeo fired as coach of Flyers, was 17-36-7 after replacing Vigneault

Philadelphia missed playoffs for second straight season. Mike Yeo was fired as coach of the Philadelphia Flyers. "I met with Mike yesterday and I advised him he won't be our head coach for next season," Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said Tuesday. "We dealt Mike a really tough hand. He's a good coach. I thought he did a really good job under the circumstances. He kept our players competing and playing hard to the end."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTVF

Layman: Nashville Predators face huge challenge without Juuse Saros

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the eighth consecutive season, the Predators reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs. But their chances of sticking around took a big hit Monday with the official announcement that star goaltender Juuse Saros will miss at least the first two games of the team’s first-round series against Colorado.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maple Leafs#The Hockey News#915#First Nhl
Reuters

Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs rout Lightning in opener

EditorsNote: updates save totals for both goalies, corrects Kampf goal to 9:27 of period, fixes Simmonds spelling. Auston Matthews had two goals and an assist, Jack Campbell stopped 24 shots and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning 5-0 in the opener of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Ejected from Wednesday's game

Bumgarner was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Marlins after one inning due to arguing with an umpire, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Bumgarner exchanged words with an umpire as he was being inspected for a foreign substance following the first inning, and he had to be held back by several teammates. However, it doesn't appear as though his ejection was due to having sticky stuff on him. Prior to his departure, he allowed a run on a hit and no walks while failing to record a strikeout in one inning. Assuming Bumgarner's ejection doesn't lead to a suspension, he tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Marlins on Tuesday. However, it's possible the Diamondbacks will tweak their rotation since Bumgarner threw just 13 pitches Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Sabres’ Krebs & Samuelsson Give AHL Affiliate Amerks a Boost in Playoffs

The Buffalo Sabres might have missed the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but their American Hockey League (AHL) Affiliate Rochester Americans are headed to the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs. For the first time since the 2018-19 AHL season, the Amerks will have a chance at the Calder Cup, and will face off against the Belleville Senators in this week’s play-in qualifying round. The Amerks roster, which spent much of the regular season seriously depleted for various reasons, will be getting a boost both at forward and on defense just in time for the playoffs, in the form of two Sabres regulars: Peyton Krebs and Mattias Samuelsson.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Kings' Phillip Danault: Set to play against Oilers

Danault (rest) is expected back in the lineup for Game 1 versus Edmonton on Monday, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports. Danault was given the night off for the regular-season finale against Vancouver on Thursday but should be back in his customary second-line center role. In his last seven contests, the 29-year-old Quebec native has been nearly red hot with six goals on 18 shots. Despite a recent lack of power-play production, he has just two points with the man advantage in his last 15 games, Danault should be back on the top unit for Monday's matchup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

Maple Leafs, Lightning tussle in big brawl in Stanley Cup playoff opener

May 3 (UPI) -- Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning players funneled playoff intensity into a giant melee in the third period of their first-round meeting. The scuffle started with about 10 minutes remaining in the Maple Leafs' 5-0 Game 1 win Monday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews scored two goals and assisted another score in the lopsided win.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Shaky in Game 1 loss

Fleury surrendered four goals on 31 shots en route to a 4-0 defeat in Monday's Game 1 versus St. Louis. Fleury was generally excellent against the Blues' first shot, but he continually gave up juicy rebounds which was a major contributing factor to the game's lopsided final score. It wouldn't be surprising to see Cam Talbot get the nod for Wednesday's Game 2 against St. Louis.
NHL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Four-game starting run ends

Luplow is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Since returning from the injured list April 25, Luplow has made a strong push for a near-everyday role. He's appeared in eight of Arizona's nine games since being activated, starting five times while going 5-for-21 with two home runs, two walks, five RBI, four runs and a stolen base. Arizona likely envisioned the righty-hitting Luplow filling the short side of a platoon in the outfield, but the ongoing struggles of designated hitter Seth Beer and first baseman Christian Walker have allowed Luplow to push for more work against right-handed pitching.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Clubs game-winning homer

Smith went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Marlins. The 26-year-old delivered a solo homer during Tuesday's win over Miami, and he came through again Wednesday in the clutch with a two-run shot in the top of the ninth inning. Smith didn't homer through his first 18 games of the season, but he's 6-for-21 with three home runs and seven RBI across his past six contests.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Hockey Writers

Avalanche vs. Predators: 2022 First-Round Playoff Preview

After 82 gruelling regular-season games, the Colorado Avalanche‘s journey toward hockey’s biggest prize begins Tuesday night against the Nashville Predators in the first round of the 2022 NHL Playoffs. This series is a tale of two teams on opposite sides of the Western Conference spectrum. The Avalanche finished as the top seed, while the Predators slipped into the final wild card slot after blowing a lead to the Arizona Coyotes in the last game of the season.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Being evaluated for injury

Wilson (undisclosed) is under evaluation for an injury he sustained in the first period of Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Panthers, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Wilson scored a power-play goal early on, but he was hurt on his third shift. The Capitals provided no other details on the physical winger's status. More information could surface prior to Game 2 on Thursday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Guarding crease Monday

Fleury will patrol the blue paint at home for Game 1 against the Blues on Monday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports. After Fleury started four of the Wild's last five contests, it was certainly trending toward him being the Game 1 starter. The Flower will likely be on a short leash with Cam Talbot waiting in the wings but coach Dean Evason likely couldn't ignore the fact that Fleury has won the Stanley Cup three times in his Hall-of-Fame caliber NHL career.
NHL
Reuters

GM: Mike Yeo will not coach Flyers next season

May 3 - Mike Yeo will not be the coach of the Philadelphia Flyers next season, general manager Chuck Fletcher announced Tuesday. "I met with Mike (on Monday) and advised him he won't be our head coach for next season," Fletcher said. Yeo, 48, was named the team's interim head...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy