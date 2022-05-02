ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

75 Doylestown Health Docs Make Philadelphia Magazine 2022 List of Top Physicians

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17m31W_0fQTQhdU00
Doylestown Health physicians earn spots on Philly Mag's 2022 Top-Doc list.Image via Karolina Grabowska at Pexels.

The 2022 list of Top Docs in the area has been released by Philadelphia Magazine, honoring 75 healthcare providers in the Doylestown Health system.

Each year, the task of compiling the list begins with doctors being nominated by peers. The finalists are then tallied by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. a healthcare research and information company in New York City. The Top Docs ranking reflects their performance nationwide.

Doylestown Hospital’s team members are a steady presence on the list, routinely recognized for their dedication, expertise, drive, and compassion. Like many of their peers nationwide, these physicians saw the call for their professionalism taxed severely by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Regardless, they worked to ensure the best possible care for their patients and the highest level of concern for the families of those individuals they treated.

The 2022 Top Doc list at Doylestown Health follows:

Cardiology

Cardiothoracic Surgery

  • James B. McClurken, MD

Electrophysiology

  • John D. Harding, MD
  • Robert Sangrigoli, MD
  • Stephen Sloan, MD

Interventional Cardiology

  • David Boland, MD
  • Steven A. Guidera, MD
  • Joseph McGarvey, Jr., MD
  • J. Doyle Walton, MD

Medical Cardiology

  • Francis Grzywacz, MD
  • Richard Mascolo, MD
  • Michael Mooradd, MD
  • Andrew Mustin, MD
  • Hong Ra, MD
  • Sean Reinhardt, MD
  • Renee Sangrigoli, MD
  • James Alderfer, MD

Vascular Surgery

  • Joshua Eisenberg, MD
  • Atul Rao, MD

Colon & Rectal Surgery

  • Christopher Bruce, MD

Gastroenterology

  • Alan Chang, MD
  • Louis Morsbach, Jr., MD

Urology

  • Steven Flashner, MD
  • Albert Ruenes, Jr., MD

Primary Care

  • Elliot Schnur, MD
  • Joseph Bagnick, MD
  • Christine Dacier, MD
  • David DiPietro, MD
  • Brad Paddock, MD
  • Carolyn Ryan, DO
  • Bohdan Martynec, MD
  • Alan Abramowitz, DO
  • Susan Broderman, MD
  • Elisa B. Mandel, MD
  • Paul Zakrzewski, DO
  • Doron Schneider, MD

Allergy & Immunology

  • Sandhya Desai, MD
  • Eva Jakabovics, MD
  • Nora Lin, MD
  • Christine Malloy, MD

Dermatology

  • Anthony Santoro, MD
  • Elizabeth Spiers, MD
  • Mary Toporcer, MD

Endocrinology

  • Laura Fitzpatrick, MD

Gynecology

  • Laurie Gerstein, MD
  • Caroline Heise, MD

Hand Surgery

  • Gregory Gallant, MD

Maternal & Fetal Medicine

  • Frank Craparo, MD
  • Richard Latta, MD
  • Marc Rosenn, MD
  • Stephen Smith, MD

Neonatology

  • Gita Jani, MD

Nephrology

  • Melchiore Vernace, MD

Obstetrics/Gynecology

  • Scott Dinesen, DO

Oncology

  • Mitchell Alden, DO
  • Lorraine Dougherty, MD
  • Anthony Magdalinski, DO
  • James Spears, MD
  • Howard Zipin, MD

Ophthalmology

  • Francis Clark MD
  • David Galiani, MD
  • Scott Goldstein, MD
  • Jocelyn Kuryan, MD
  • Cynthia Matossian, MD
  • Richard Prince, MD

Orthopedic Surgery

  • Guy Lee, MD

Otolaryngology

  • Stephen Mass, MD
  • Marc Stiefel, MD

Pediatrics

  • Karen David, MD

Pulmonology

  • Pinak Acharya, MD
  • Stanford Gittlen, MD
  • Les Szekely, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology

  • Annette Lee, MD

Rheumatology

  • C. Michael Franklin, MD
  • Elana Eisner, MD
  • Lawrence Leventhal, MD

More on Doylestown Health and its Top Docs corps of dedicated physicians is online.

