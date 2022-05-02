75 Doylestown Health Docs Make Philadelphia Magazine 2022 List of Top Physicians

Doylestown Health physicians earn spots on Philly Mag's 2022 Top-Doc list. Image via Karolina Grabowska at Pexels.

The 2022 list of Top Docs in the area has been released by Philadelphia Magazine, honoring 75 healthcare providers in the Doylestown Health system.

Each year, the task of compiling the list begins with doctors being nominated by peers. The finalists are then tallied by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. a healthcare research and information company in New York City. The Top Docs ranking reflects their performance nationwide.

Doylestown Hospital’s team members are a steady presence on the list, routinely recognized for their dedication, expertise, drive, and compassion. Like many of their peers nationwide, these physicians saw the call for their professionalism taxed severely by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Regardless, they worked to ensure the best possible care for their patients and the highest level of concern for the families of those individuals they treated.

The 2022 Top Doc list at Doylestown Health follows:

Cardiology

Cardiothoracic Surgery

James B. McClurken, MD

Electrophysiology

John D. Harding, MD

Robert Sangrigoli, MD

Stephen Sloan, MD

Interventional Cardiology

David Boland, MD

Steven A. Guidera, MD

Joseph McGarvey, Jr., MD

J. Doyle Walton, MD

Medical Cardiology

Francis Grzywacz, MD

Richard Mascolo, MD

Michael Mooradd, MD

Andrew Mustin, MD

Hong Ra, MD

Sean Reinhardt, MD

Renee Sangrigoli, MD

James Alderfer, MD

Vascular Surgery

Joshua Eisenberg, MD

Atul Rao, MD

Colon & Rectal Surgery

Christopher Bruce, MD

Gastroenterology

Alan Chang, MD

Louis Morsbach, Jr., MD

Urology

Steven Flashner, MD

Albert Ruenes, Jr., MD

Primary Care

Elliot Schnur, MD

Joseph Bagnick, MD

Christine Dacier, MD

David DiPietro, MD

Brad Paddock, MD

Carolyn Ryan, DO

Bohdan Martynec, MD

Alan Abramowitz, DO

Susan Broderman, MD

Elisa B. Mandel, MD

Paul Zakrzewski, DO

Doron Schneider, MD

Allergy & Immunology

Sandhya Desai, MD

Eva Jakabovics, MD

Nora Lin, MD

Christine Malloy, MD

Dermatology

Anthony Santoro, MD

Elizabeth Spiers, MD

Mary Toporcer, MD

Endocrinology

Laura Fitzpatrick, MD

Gynecology

Laurie Gerstein, MD

Caroline Heise, MD

Hand Surgery

Gregory Gallant, MD

Maternal & Fetal Medicine

Frank Craparo, MD

Richard Latta, MD

Marc Rosenn, MD

Stephen Smith, MD

Neonatology

Gita Jani, MD

Nephrology

Melchiore Vernace, MD

Obstetrics/Gynecology

Scott Dinesen, DO

Oncology

Mitchell Alden, DO

Lorraine Dougherty, MD

Anthony Magdalinski, DO

James Spears, MD

Howard Zipin, MD

Ophthalmology

Francis Clark MD

David Galiani, MD

Scott Goldstein, MD

Jocelyn Kuryan, MD

Cynthia Matossian, MD

Richard Prince, MD

Orthopedic Surgery

Guy Lee, MD

Otolaryngology

Stephen Mass, MD

Marc Stiefel, MD

Pediatrics

Karen David, MD

Pulmonology

Pinak Acharya, MD

Stanford Gittlen, MD

Les Szekely, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology

Annette Lee, MD

Rheumatology

C. Michael Franklin, MD

Elana Eisner, MD

Lawrence Leventhal, MD