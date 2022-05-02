ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Thousands of Americans are set to receive $750 payments – but only if you have a certain job

By Karina Mitchell
 2 days ago

HUNDREDS of thousands of Americans holding certain jobs could be entitled to receive an extra $750 in their pockets.

The cash infusion is the result of a state measure that's open to more than 660,000 Minnesota residents who qualify.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VwpEh_0fQTQgkl00
Frontline Worker Payments bill was signed into law on April 29 by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz allowing eligible workers to get a one-time stimulus payment of about $750 Credit: Getty

The newly signed bill, called Frontline Worker Payments, will see $500million in direct payments go out to eligible frontline workers and small businesses.

If everyone who is eligible applies, the checks will work out to about $750 each. That amount could increase with interest.

The extensive list of jobs that are eligible for the one-time stimulus are:

  • long-term care and home care
  • health care
  • emergency responders
  • public health, social service and regulator service
  • courts and corrections
  • child care
  • schools: charter, state and higher education
  • food service: production, processing, preparation, sale and delivery
  • retail: sales, fulfillment, distribution and delivery
  • temporary shelters and hotels
  • building services: maintenance, janitorial and security
  • public transit
  • ground and air transportation services
  • manufacturing
  • vocational rehabilitation
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U93q5_0fQTQgkl00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c8d8d_0fQTQgkl00

The proposal was signed into law by Democratic Gov. Tim Walz.

He said in a Twitter post late last week he stepped out of his son's volleyball game to sign it, and added "couldn't ask for a better Friday night."

The plan landed on Walz's desk on April 29 after wide support from both sides of the aisle. The state senate voted 65 to one in favor of the measure.

In an earlier news release Walz said: "This is great progress for all Minnesotans. Our small business and frontline workers deserve this relief after the past two years"

In addition to the one-time direct payments, another $2.7billion could go to the state's Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund to bring it back to pre-pandemic levels.

The details of the application process are still being worked out.

However, it is likely that nearly 667,000 workers could be eligible and the application process could possibly go through the Department of Labor and Industry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24apkZ_0fQTQgkl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NwBiN_0fQTQgkl00

In the meantime, a sign-up for updates on the process has been set up.

Eligible workers will have 45 days to apply for the Frontline Worker Pay once applications start being accepted.

