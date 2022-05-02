ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Bucks County Community College Swears in Dr. Felicia L. Ganther as President, Its First African-American Leader

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sUDPz_0fQTQd6a00
President Felicia L. Ganther, Ph.D., J.D.Image via Bucks County Community College.

The Board of Trustees, faculty, staff, and students of Bucks County Community College have inaugurated President Felicia L. Ganther, Ph.D., J.D. as the college’s fifth President.

Formally installed on April 28 the college’s Newtown Campus, she is the first African American President in the college’s 58-year history.

Dr. Ganther brings with her a strong record of dedication to advancing higher education and student success. Over the course of her impressive 25-year career, Dr. Ganther has spear-headed initiatives in:

  • Student affairs
  • College auxiliary services
  • College retention services
  • Crisis management
  • Strategic planning
  • Academic quality improvement
  • First-year student programs

Crafting meaningful and intentional programs in her current role has resulted in new student engagement opportunities; a community speaker series focused on diversity, equity and inclusion; and the creation of a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Community Advisory Board with representation from all areas of the county.

In addition, Dr. Ganther has done extensive work to further the college’s collaboration with the county’s K–12 school districts, technical schools, and key industry partners in the region.

Hailing from Los Angeles, Dr. Ganther holds a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts from Norfolk State University in Virginia. She also holds a Juris Doctorate from the University of Illinois’ John Marshall Law School in Chicago, as well as a Ph.D. in Community Resources and Development from Arizona State University.

Dr. Ganther has previously served in various capacities at both the university and community college levels, most recently serving as the Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs/Chief Student Affairs Officer for the Maricopa County Community College District. She holds certifications in mediation, diversity and equity, change management, and strategic enrollment management. 

Dr. Ganther is active with regional and national level professional activities.

She has previously served as:

  • Committee Chair for the Illinois Community College Chief Student Service Officers Association
  • President of the Skyway Athletic Conference
  • Member of the American College Personnel Association’s Community College learning community

She also worked closely with initiatives developed through the NASPA Conference on College Men and the Midwest First Year Experience Conference.

In addition, since relocating to Bucks County, Dr. Ganther has met with a wide range of community organizations and businesses in the region to understand their needs and better inform the community at-large of the great opportunity obtainable at the college’s three main campuses and online.

