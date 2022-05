Adrame Diongue, the top available big man in the ESPN class of 2022, has committed to Washington State, he told ESPN Tuesday. "I decided to commit to Washington State because they have a great program and know how to develop players like myself," Diongue said. "The offensive style they play, along with their tough defense, makes me feel I could really fit in and help the team. They did a good job with Mouhamed Gueye, one of the players I know personally and they've been recruiting me for over a year now. The coaching staff and head coach Kyle Smith have been tremendous from the start."

