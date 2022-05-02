ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Fomento Economico Q1 Earnings

Fomento Economico FMX reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fomento Economico missed estimated...

Benzinga

Recap: Tetra Tech Q2 Earnings

Tetra Tech TTEK reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Tetra Tech beat estimated earnings by 8.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.98 versus an estimate of $0.9. Revenue was up $99.82 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Brigham Minerals Q1 Earnings

Brigham Minerals MNRL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Brigham Minerals beat estimated earnings by 44.19%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.43. Revenue was up $37.66 million from the same...
Benzinga

Blackbaud: Q1 Earnings Insights

Blackbaud BLKB reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 05:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Blackbaud missed estimated earnings by 13.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.66. Revenue was up $37.93 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Costamare: Q1 Earnings Insights

Costamare CMRE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Costamare beat estimated earnings by 2.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.82. Revenue was up $141.28 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Recap: TimkenSteel Q1 Earnings

TimkenSteel TMST reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 05:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TimkenSteel beat estimated earnings by 13.58%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.81. Revenue was up $78.40 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

4 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

Gold futures traded slightly higher on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Sells Another $6.4M In Tesla — Adds To Stake In These 2 Stocks

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management booked more profit in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Monday as shares in the electric vehicle firm rose, and increased exposure to zero-commission trading app maker Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD). St. Petersburg, Florida-based Ark Invest sold 7,146 Tesla shares, estimated to be worth $6.45...
Resolute Forest: Q1 Earnings Insights

Resolute Forest Prods RFP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Resolute Forest Prods missed estimated earnings by 8.87%, reporting an EPS of $2.26 versus an estimate of $2.48. Revenue was up $72.00 million from...
Why Jim Cramer Prefers These 2 Semiconductor Stocks

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI has been getting destroyed. When asked about indie Semiconductor, Inc. INDI, he said: "The only two semis in that space that you want to own are NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI and ON Semiconductor Corporation ON." Cramer...
Recap: Insight Enterprises Q1 Earnings

Insight Enterprises NSIT reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Insight Enterprises beat estimated earnings by 13.84%, reporting an EPS of $1.81 versus an estimate of $1.59. Revenue was up $458.00 million from the same...
Lazydays Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

Lazydays Hldgs LAZY reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 09:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lazydays Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 5.65%, reporting an EPS of $1.17 versus an estimate of $1.24. Revenue was up $105.17 million from the same...
Recap: Pennant Park Investment Q2 Earnings

Pennant Park Investment PNNT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pennant Park Investment beat estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.17. Revenue was up $5.11 million from...
Encore Capital Gr: Q1 Earnings Insights

Encore Capital Gr ECPG reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Encore Capital Gr beat estimated earnings by 215.27%, reporting an EPS of $6.4 versus an estimate of $2.03. Revenue was up $82.84 million from...
Allegheny Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Allegheny Technologies ATI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Allegheny Technologies beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.2. Revenue was up $141.60 million from the same...
9&10 News

Credit Acceptance: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) _ Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $214.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Southfield, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $14.94. The auto financing company posted revenue of $455.7 million in the period. Credit Acceptance shares have declined 25% since...
OGE Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

OGE Energy OGE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. OGE Energy beat estimated earnings by 479.17%, reporting an EPS of $1.39 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was down $1.04 billion from the same...
Recap: DigitalBridge Group Q1 Earnings

DigitalBridge Group DBRG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DigitalBridge Group missed estimated earnings by 1433.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.46 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $254.78 million from the same...
Recap: Alpha Metallurgical Q1 Earnings

Alpha Metallurgical AMR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alpha Metallurgical beat estimated earnings by 7.77%, reporting an EPS of $20.52 versus an estimate of $19.04. Revenue was up $685.75 million from the same...
Recap: Williams Companies Q1 Earnings

Williams Companies WMB reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Williams Companies beat estimated earnings by 17.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.35. Revenue was down $88.00 million from the same...
