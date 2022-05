STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -SPASH has named Ryan Eigenberger as their new football head coach. Eigenberger comes from Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Sheboygan Christian, where he was the head coach from 2019-22. “I am thrilled to be the next head football coach at SPASH,” said Eigenberger in a statement. “To be part of this exceptional academic and athletic institution is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

