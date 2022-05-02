ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Man Arrested on Warrant During Penn Yan Traffic Stop

By News Staff
 3 days ago

A Rochester man was arrested on Saturday morning by Penn Yan Police following a traffic stop in the village. Eugene Gunter...

Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
News 4 Buffalo

Investigation finds “significant drug traffic” at Minnesota Ave. residence, man arrested

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was arrested Thursday, after a brief investigation of a Minnesota Avenue residence by the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, with assistance from the Buffalo Police Department’s Intelligence Unit. According to the Sheriff’s office, the units obtained a search warrant for the residence, but before execution of the […]
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
NEWS10 ABC

Second victim in Thruway fatal crash identified

New York State Police released the identity of the second victim who died in the six-vehicle fatal Thruway crash on April 6. State Police confirmed that the second victim who passed away is Courtney E. Mahar, 26, of Cobleskill.
News 8 WROC

RPD: Two shot on N Plymouth Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says two people were shot late Friday evening on N Plymouth Avenue near Church Street. Upon their arrival, officers say they located a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman who had been shot. According to the RPD, the victims were shot in their lower bodies and they […]
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
News 4 Buffalo

Suspended deputy arraigned on forcible touching, domestic violence charges

EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A deputy at the Erie County Holding Center was arraigned on an indictment Tuesday morning for forcible touching and domestic violence charges. Robert Dee, 41, of Eden was charged with one count of forcible touching, three counts of official misconduct, two counts of criminal contempt in the second degree and one […]
13 WHAM

NYSP: Four arrested on weapons charges in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — New York State Police arrested four people on weapons charges in Rochester. After making a traffic stop on Joseph Ave. on Monday, authorities said they found the occupants were in possession of a 9 mm caliber pistol that was stolen from the Columbus Police Department in Ohio.
