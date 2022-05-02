ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Blue Apron Shares Soar After $70.5M Planned Capital Infusion

By Shivani Kumaresan
 2 days ago
Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) has entered into an agreement for a $40.0 million private placement investment by RJB Partners LLC, an affiliate of the company's long-time investor, Joseph...

Benzinga

