A new burger spot offering what they call fast casual dining has officially opened their doors to the public. Suns Out Buns Out opened on May 3rd at 295 E Emmett St. in Battle Creek. The café is under Greensmith studios and already they're looking forward to serving all of Battle Creek their "Bussin Burgs and Slappin Fries." They dropped the announcement recently on their Facebook, with some important information about how guests will be served and the overall dining experience:

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO