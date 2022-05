Click here to read the full article. Lucius tapped Sheryl Crow, along with Celisse and members of Stay Human, for a lively rendition of their song “Dance Around It” on The Late Show. The duo gave the buoyant number a disco flair, complete with corresponding outfits and matching choreography. Lucius, comprised of Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, previously teamed up with Crow for her song “Don’t,” off Crow’s 2019 album Threads. The Brooklyn-based indie outfit’s most recent album, Second Nature, is out now via Mom + Pop Music. It was produced by Dave Cobb and Brandi Carlile, and recorded primarily at...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO