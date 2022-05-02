50th Annual Day in the Park to be held in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The Laurel Arts League will host the 50th Annual Day in the Park on Saturday, May 7.

Guests can expect a 5K race, a 1-mile Fun Run, live music, student and juried art competitions, festival cuisine, children’s activities and more. Art will be available to purchase from regional artists.

The race begins at 8:00 a.m. and the rest of the day’s activities will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Mason Park. Learn more about the event here .

