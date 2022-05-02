Gov. Ricketts proclaims May is ‘Beef Month’ in Nebraska

For the second time this offseason, a transfer big that Iowa was linked to late in the process chose to play basketball elsewhere. First, it was Utah Valley center Fardaws Aimaq that had the Hawkeyes in his final top five. The 6-foot-11 center averaged 18.9 points, 13.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 blocks per game last season with Utah Valley. He also connected on 49% of his field goal tries and 43.5% of his 3-point tries, but Aimaq announced that he was heading to Texas Tech to play for the Red Raiders and head coach Mark Adams. Now, it’s Louisiana big Theo Akwuba...

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO