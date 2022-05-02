Gov. Ricketts proclaims May is ‘Beef Month’ in Nebraska

Related
Nebraska May almanac forecast: What to expect this month
South Dakota ethics board moves forward on Gov. Noem complaints
The South Dakota Government Accountability board is moving forward in complaints against Governor Kristi Noem. The board met in Sioux Falls on Monday.
Nebraska likely to wait for final ruling in abortion case
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A spokeswoman for Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts says the Republican governor likely won’t decide whether to call a special legislative session focused on abortion until the U.S. Supreme Court releases its official opinion on the issue. Ricketts has said Nebraska needs to be ready to outlaw abortion, and he strongly supported […]
Sand Hills Express
Broken Bow, Mullen, Sumner, Thedford Restaurants Included In 2022 Nebraska Beef Passport
After a successful launch of the Nebraska Beef Passport in 2021, the Nebraska Beef Council has announced that the 2022 Beef Passports are now available. The campaign officially began May 1, 2022 featuring over 40 restaurants from across the state that serve outstanding beef. The program, funded by Nebraska beef...
News Channel Nebraska
Key Herbster aide defends her boss, questions remain
A key aide to Charles Herbster, one of three frontrunners in the GOP race for governor, is speaking out against accusations that her boss has sexually assaulted several women—at the same time part of her account appears to differ from a previous News Channel Nebraska report. In a statement...
Kansas legislator says she doesn't 'appreciate the ... transgender female' using Capitol bathroom
A Kansas legislator said she does not “appreciate the huge transgender female who is now in our restrooms in the Capitol,” seeming to refer to her only transgender colleague. State Rep. Cheryl Helmer made the statement in an email with a University of Kansas graduate student, who voiced...
Stimulus Check Update: Governor Wants to Fast Track Payments
Colorado Governor Jared Polis cited the "impacts of inflation and the cost of living" as reasons for the tax rebate program.
KETV.com
'Travel is not recommended': Snow in western Nebraska closes Interstate 80 to Wyoming
KIMBALL, Neb. — Snow in the Nebraska panhandle is causing travel issues and closures Monday morning on Interstate 80. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, I-80 is closed from Sidney — exit 59 — to Wyoming "because of multiple crashes." The area is under a winter weather...
UPDATE: I-80 Opens East of Cheyenne, Nebraska Panhandle
UPDATE 12 p.m. Monday: At noon on Monday, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service announced that the interstate has now reopened:. Good news! I-80 is now open in the NE Panhandle and across far SE Wyoming east of Cheyenne, WY through Sidney, NE. Light snow will continue across SE WY and southern NE Panhandle through early afternoon before ending . Per DOTs, slow down & drive to road conditions. Latest road conditions can be found at wyoroads.info and.
Iowa State QB Transferring to the University of South Dakota
The University of South Dakota Coyotes football team had a great 2021 season in which they once again made the FCS playoffs. Now, the Coyotes will be looking to build on that success and they just landed a big name in the transfer portal. Iowa State backup quarterback Aidan Bouman...
Here are the Trump-backed candidates who won Tuesday's primaries
Donald Trump's endorsement record was unblemished in the Ohio and Indiana primaries.
Look: Joke About Scott Frost Punishment Going Viral
College football fans can't stop joking about what the NCAA is punishing Scott Frost for. The NCAA announced minor penalties against Frost and the Nebraska football program on Monday. The punishment stems from one of Frost's special teams analysts providing on-field "technical or tactical instruction to student-athletes during practices and film sessions."
WOWT
New cameras bring protection to Nebraska town
SCRIBNER, Neb. (WOWT) - In many small communities, the police chief is a one-person department and crimes don’t stop when they’re off duty. While deputies often help with coverage the immediate protection and crime-solving usually falls on the only cop in town. A hit and run that’s frustrating...
Nebraska coach Scott Frost gets 5-day suspension for violation
Nebraska violated NCAA rules that limit the number of coaches on staff, and coach Scott Frost will receive a five-day
WOWT
Rally takes place in Greenwood in support of Charles Herbster
Allegations against Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster continue. It ended before it even began. Former President Trump's Save America rally was postponed due to severe weather threats. Updated: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:00 PM UTC. Friday's severe weather threat just postponed a rally featuring Nebraska governor candidate Charles Herbster and...
WOWT
Nebraska officials end alert about missing man with dementia
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - UPDATE: The Nebraska State Patrol reported Wednesday morning that Marvin Bures was found safe. The Nebraska State Patrol has reported an 82-year-old man missing Tuesday night. It’s reported Marvin Bures was last seen near Odell, Nebraska which is south of Beatrice around 4:30 p.m. driving a...
Big cat caught on cougar cam in Iowa… again
"We've had several reports this winter of a mountain lion in Webster County," said Evelsizer. "As that area and this part of Dallas County are connected by the Des Moines River valley, this would suggest that one animal has been using the corridor for cover and food this winter."
South Dakota rolls out tax refund program for senior citizens, disabled citizens
Residence of South Dakota may qualify for the tax refund program for senior citizens or citizens with disabilities.
Iowa Hawkeyes strike out on Louisiana transfer big Theo Akwuba
For the second time this offseason, a transfer big that Iowa was linked to late in the process chose to play basketball elsewhere. First, it was Utah Valley center Fardaws Aimaq that had the Hawkeyes in his final top five. The 6-foot-11 center averaged 18.9 points, 13.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 blocks per game last season with Utah Valley. He also connected on 49% of his field goal tries and 43.5% of his 3-point tries, but Aimaq announced that he was heading to Texas Tech to play for the Red Raiders and head coach Mark Adams. Now, it’s Louisiana big Theo Akwuba...
Iowa unemployment benefit cuts could hurt workers and bosses, center leader says
DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Reductions in unemployment benefits in Iowa could ultimately hurt both employers and businesses, Project Iowa Executive Director Julie Fugenschuh believes. Iowa Republicans, both in the house and the senate, agreed to reduce the number of weeks the unemployed are eligible to receive benefits from 26 to 16 weeks. That would […]
KCAU 9 News
