Chalfont Wildlife Center Reacts to Cases of Bird Flu, Shuts Down Some Services Out of Caution

Elliot, the great-horned owl. His role as educational ambassador requires special protection against bird flu to keep him healthy. Image via Aark Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center at Facebook.

The Aark Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Chalfont is currently on something of a lockdown in terms of accepting injured or surrendered birds. The action was taken in response to rising numbers of area bird flu cases. John McDevitt let this story fly for KYW Newsradio.

The Aark’s leadership is concerned about the current proliferation of cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (bird flu). Out of an abundance of concern for its already at-risk feathered friends, the center is deferring wild birds brought there for treatment.

The Aark’s concern is for its resident “ambassador” species that are used for its educational programs.

During a bird flu outbreak like the one ongoing regionally, ambassadors are recommended to be kept inside to ensure their ongoing health.

Aark, unfortunately, does not have the capacity to shelter the birds under its roof.

It has therefore decided “…to limit anything on this property that could cause them not to become sick,” said Leah Stallings, Aark’s executive director and wildlife rehabilitator.

The educational flock includes Elliot, a great-horned owl; Zsa Zsa, a turkey vulture ; and Jackson, an eagle.

The decision to temporarily turn away surrendered birds was not an easy one. “We never had to refuse an animal in 50 years,” Stallings said.