ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chalfont, PA

Chalfont Wildlife Center Reacts to Cases of Bird Flu, Shuts Down Some Services Out of Caution

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DNnrR_0fQTNldF00
Elliot, the great-horned owl. His role as educational ambassador requires special protection against bird flu to keep him healthy.Image via Aark Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center at Facebook.

The Aark Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Chalfont is currently on something of a lockdown in terms of accepting injured or surrendered birds. The action was taken in response to rising numbers of area bird flu cases. John McDevitt let this story fly for KYW Newsradio.

The Aark’s leadership is concerned about the current proliferation of cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (bird flu). Out of an abundance of concern for its already at-risk feathered friends, the center is deferring wild birds brought there for treatment.

The Aark’s concern is for its resident “ambassador” species that are used for its educational programs.

During a bird flu outbreak like the one ongoing regionally, ambassadors are recommended to be kept inside to ensure their ongoing health.

Aark, unfortunately, does not have the capacity to shelter the birds under its roof.

It has therefore decided “…to limit anything on this property that could cause them not to become sick,” said Leah Stallings, Aark’s executive director and wildlife rehabilitator.

The educational flock includes Elliot, a great-horned owl; Zsa Zsa, a turkey vulture; and Jackson, an eagle.

The decision to temporarily turn away surrendered birds was not an easy one. “We never had to refuse an animal in 50 years,” Stallings said.

More information on this story — including where to now bring foundlings — is at KYW Newsradio.

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Public Radio

As Bird Flu Sweeps Across U.S., Even Small, Backyard Flocks at Risk

In fall 2020, Leah Shaffer ordered four chickens from a Missouri hatchery — a pandemic impulse purchase to get her two children outside, she said. “I wanted them to have a reason to go out basically into the backyard and just have some real life sort of experience with nature instead of just computer time,” said Shaffer, who lives in St. Charles, Missouri.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
NBC News

Bald eagles dying, egg prices rising: Bird flu spreads to more than 30 states

A highly contagious bird flu has spread across more than 30 states, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This week alone, the strain, known as H5N1, likely killed hundreds of birds at a lake northwest of Chicago, and at least three bald eagles in Georgia. Two cases of H5N1 were also found in birds at U.S. zoos.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Zoo welcomes rare male fishing cat with hope there could be future kittens

A UK zoo has welcomed a rare male fishing cat, with the hope there could be kittens in the future.The new addition to Newquay Zoo in Cornwall, called Ozil, has been brought in to live with the zoo’s female fishing cat, called Freya.Endangered fishing cats are medium-sized wild cats that can be found in the wetland areas of South East Asia, northern India and Sri Lanka, in places such as swamps, marshes, lakes, creeks and mangrove forests.They are bigger than a house cat, but not as big as a leopard or a tiger, and as their name suggests, this species...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chalfont, PA
City
Jackson Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Jackson, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Birds#Avian Influenza#Kyw Newsradio
natureworldnews.com

"Vehicle From Hell" - Authorities Intercept Truck Carrying 282 Dogs for Meat Trade in China

In deplorable circumstances, animal rights activists and local police in China have captured a truck transporting over 300 dogs headed for the meat or pet industries. According to a statement from animal welfare non-profit Humane Society International, the truck, carrying 260 pups and 22 adult dogs, was stopped on a highway in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui after an arduous 1,000-mile journey.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
abc27 News

California kingsnake found in Pa. barn

With the weather getting warmer, the wildlife is waking up, and people are bound to see more critters out and about. But what Midstate residents may not expect to see here is a snake from the other side of the country.
MANHEIM, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy