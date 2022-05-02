New Food Franchise Coming to Fairless Hills; Sure to Ruffle Feathers in Quick-Serve Chicken Business

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers. Image via Champion Management at the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, a Baton Rouge, La. chain, is scratching its way into the Phila. market, including two Bucks County locations. Ryan Mulligan plucked the story for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

After opening two sites in the city this spring and summer, the brand will spread its wings into Fairless Hills and Trevose in the second half of 2022.

Raising Cane, a brand generally unfamiliar to Southeastern Pa. consumers, has a menu that centers on chicken fingers, chicken sandwiches, French fries, cole slaw, Texas toast, and a signature Cane’s sauce.

The company’s headquarters is in Baton Rouge, La.; however, its principals say it has “had its eye on Pennsylvania — Philadelphia in particular — for a while.”

The Bucks County editions of the fast-casual restaurants are in addition to its soon-to-open presence on Walnut Street and N.12th St. in Phila. and a State College location.

The company has also planned a 14-store introduction of the brand in the Washington D.C. area, furthering its Mid-Atlantic territory.

To date, the only other East Coast–based site of a Raising Cane’s is in Boston.