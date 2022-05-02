The Voice Australia coaches rally against bullying after contestant shares emotional story

The Voice Australia coaches have shown their support to Shaneel Chandra after he shared his emotional story on Monday night.

After performing I Am A Disco Dancer by Vinjay Benedict, Shaneel told the judges his audition was aimed at those who have bullied him.

'I used to get bullied for it before and this is just basically what I wanted to show everyone, that I can perform. Here I am at The Voice Australia,' he explained.

Supportive: The Voice Australia coaches rallied together against bullying after a contestant shared his emotional story on Monday night's episode. Pictured, Rita Ora

Guy Sebastian went over and hugged Shaneel before asking him to show him his dance moves.

'You know what. We don't like bullies over here,' Rita Ora added.

'No. We don't like bullies at all,' Jessica Mauboy agreed.

Rita then said: 'So you know what we are going to do? Not only are you going to perform [a dance], we are all going to perform it with you.'

Jessica, Rita, Keith Urban and Guy then joined Shaneel on stage as he performed the song a second time.

'I think you're absolutely exquisite, I love everything about you,' Jessica told him.

'Your foundation is superb, it's just going to get greater, stronger with all of the experiences you're going to get along the way. I think it's just about practising who you are individually.

'Don't let (the bullies) silence you okay? Don't let them silence you.'

Rita agreed, adding: 'You should be so proud.'