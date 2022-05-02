ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's next for the Bears following the 2022 NFL draft

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The 2022 NFL draft is in the books, but there’s still plenty of offseason action on the way for the Chicago Bears.

Outside of the on-field action with rookie minicamp and organized team activities (OTAs), the NFL is also gearing up for its 2022 schedule release.

This weekend, the Bears welcomed 11 new rookies to the roster, including three defensive backs (including second-round picks Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker), as well as third-round wideout Velus Jones Jr., four offensive linemen, an edge rusher, a running back and a punter.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ upcoming offseason slate, including rookie minicamp, OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

Rookie minicamp: May 6-8

AP Photo/John Hefti

The Bears will welcome their new crop of rookies — from all 11 draft picks to their group of undrafted free agent signings and tryout players — for rookie minicamp the weekend after the draft. For those tryout players, it’s an opportunity to earn a spot on the 90-man roster.

Schedule release: May 12

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The NFL will release its 2022 schedule on Thursday, May 12. While we already know exactly who the Bears will be playing next season, we’ll soon learn exactly when they’ll be playing those teams, as well as how many prime-time games they’ll have.

OTA offseason workouts: May-June

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears will meet as an entire team, new rookies included, beginning May 16 for the first of nine voluntary OTA practices at Halas Hall, which will include veterans and rookies. They’ll meet May 16, 17, 19, 23, 24, 26 and June 6, 7 and 9.

Mandatory minicamp: June 14-16

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears will hold their mandatory minicamp from June 14-16, which will mark the final organized set of practices before breaking for the summer.

Training camp: Late July

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

After a summer break, the Bears will meet back at Halas Hall for training camp in late July (dates to be announced) to mark the official start of the pre-season.

