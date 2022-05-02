ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safety Tyrann Mathieu to sign with New Orleans Saints, reports say

By Juan Cisneros
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDAF) — Former Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu will sign with the New Orleans Saints, according to reports .

After an offseason where both the organization and Mathieu expressed the desire to keep him in a Chiefs jersey, the Honey Badger will now play in his home state of Louisiana for the Saints.

Mathieu joined the Chiefs before the 2019 season and led the Kansas City defense and went on to win Super Bowl LIV and earn consecutive appearances in Super Bowl LV.

In three seasons, Mathieu tallied 13 interceptions, running two of them back for touchdowns.

He collected 213 tackles and forced 4 fumbles.

Following the 2021 season, Mathieu spent time at his alma mater, LSU, speaking at team meetings and mentoring the next crop of talent for the Tigers.

In his NFL career, the veteran safety earned three First-Team All-Pro honors and three Pro Bowl selections. He was part of Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie Team in 2013.

The Saints will be Mathieu’s fourth team as he enters his 10th season in the NFL.

