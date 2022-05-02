ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Lake, IA

Traffic Stop Leads to Several Charges Against Storm Lake Man

stormlakeradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man received multiple charges including trafficking stolen weapons after Storm Lake Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue and Otsego Street back on April 10th. Police allege that during the...

stormlakeradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Polk County Man arrested on Multiple Charges following Short Pursuit in Mills County

(Glenwood) A Des Moines man is in custody in the Mills County Jail on eluding and drug possession charges. A Sergeant with the Mills County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a 1999 Pontiac Grand Am early this morning. The car driven by 39-year-old Andrew Lee Edwards of Des Moines failed to stop and continued northbound on Interstate 29 for a short distance before coming to a stop near the 40-mile marker.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa woman charged with meth and marijuana possession after traffic stop

An Iowa woman was charged with meth and marijuana possession after a traffic stop and a reported skirmish with officers. Police stopped 45-year-old Jennifer Knerr of Brighton Iowa on Mormon Trek Boulevard at around 5:45 pm Sunday afternoon because the Pontiac she was operating had no plates on it. During contact, Knerr reportedly made furtive movements inside the vehicle trying to hide things. A K9 indicated the presence of narcotics, and she was asked out of the vehicle.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Storm Lake, IA
Storm Lake, IA
Crime & Safety
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two local residents caught with over one pound of meth, over 500 fentanyl pills during drug bust

POCATELLO — Two local residents are facing up to life in prison if convicted of possessing over a pound of meth and 500 fentanyl-laced pills following the execution of a search warrant at a South Fifth Street home on Tuesday evening, court records show. Kylie Marie Gibbs, 28, and Travis D. Marshall, 52, both of Pocatello, have each been charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, one for fentanyl and another for heroin, court records show. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Milwaukee#Police
Idaho State Journal

Local man sentenced to 20 years in prison for trafficking meth, possessing fentanyl

A 36-year-old local man received a unified 20-year prison sentence earlier this month after a jury found him guilty of trafficking methamphetamine and possessing fentanyl with the intent to deliver the illegal substance, court records show. Honorato Cardona-Gonzalez, of American Falls, was charged with both felonies and a felony for unlawfully possessing a firearm by a convicted felon in December 2020 following a five-week narcotics investigation involving multiple Southeast Idaho law enforcement agencies. ...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
KIMT

100 grams of meth sends southern Minnesota woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
MANKATO, MN
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing girl found in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — As of 8:35 a.m. MT, Rapid City police say the missing child has been found. Their update also says she is safe. She hadn’t been seen since being dropped off at South Middle School Monday morning.
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KCCI.com

Iowa man charged after wild overnight chase in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have identified the man who led authorities on a wild chase through downtown and south side Des Moines neighborhoods overnight. According to police, 22-year-old Christopher Mitchell, of Bondurant, led police on the chase, which ultimately ended in a crash. The Iowa State Patrol said...
DES MOINES, IA
KELOLAND TV

Police looking for suspect who shot buyer during sale

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A planned meet-up to buy and sell an item in Sioux Falls ended with a gunshot. It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday night near 6th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Police say when the transaction started, the seller pulled out a gun and threatened...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy