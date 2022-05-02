Cold front to move through North Texas with chances for strong, severe storms this week

Storm chances for Monday will continue into the night with developments happening off a dry line in north and northwest counties of North Texas, according to the National Weather Service .

Isolated storms are forecast west of Fort Worth on Monday afternoon and the weather service advises residents to stay weather aware.

Another cold front is expected to pass through North Texas on Wednesday and Thursday with a line of storms posing a damaging wind threat into the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Strong to severe storms could occur late Wednesday and continue into Thursday with heavy rainfall also possible. That could lead to localized flooding.

There also will be a chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday, primarily across Central and East Texas.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth said the midweek front is expected to bring an end to the recent unsettled weather North Texas has seen, particularly in April, which was one of the windiest months recorded for the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Following the storms Thursday, the weather service said in a social media post, North Texans should expect a warm weekend with high temperatures in the 80s and 90s.

3-Day Storm Outlook

This map shows the 3-day weather outlook for storms by the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Sources: National Weather Service, Esri.