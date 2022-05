"I am least concerned how this will affect my Senate campaign." Clements told Q'Hubo News. "The voters need to know this man is a liar and disrespects the tenants of American democracy. Subsequent to his actions on Jan 6th, he held a collusion meeting in Gettysburg and established alternate electors which is not found in the US or PA constitution. I believe this is further evidence of intent to subvert the US Constitution. "Although this lawsuit may not have a quick enough timeframe prior to the primary, there could still be enough time prior to the general election.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO