Texas DPS discovers several pounds of drugs during a traffic stop

By Tatiana Battle
 2 days ago

PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Texas DPS Trooper conducted a traffic stop last week and while approaching the vehicle he smelled marijuana, leading him to conduct a full search of the vehicle. Once searching the vehicle he found more than 30 pounds of drugs.

In a recent post on the Texas DPS West Texas Region Facebook page, the trooper stopped a white SUV for a registration violation on Interstate 10 near mile marker 54. The trooper had probable cause to search the vehicle once he smelled marijuana coming from inside of the car.

While searching the vehicle the trooper found 13 large bundles of marijuana, weighing 27 pounds, and a brick of suspected cocaine weighing 2.5 pounds.

