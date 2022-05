Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is already ranked as one of the league’s top 10 players. The kid is barely old enough to drink, and he’s already a more-than-fringe MVP candidate. He has more triple doubles than most NBA players will ever have double doubles. He is also reportedly one of the most charming personalities in the NBA, but in news that is sure to break the heart of referee Ashley Moyer-Gleich and possibly thousands of fans: Dude’s taken. In this post, we’ll be looking at Luka Doncic’s girlfriend Anamaria Goltes.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO