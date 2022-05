Sleep is important and it affects everything we do. Soda Kuczkowski says it helps to stabilize our mood, our emotional, physical, mental health and it helps us to lose and maintain our weight and it helps our immune system, so it reduces our susceptibility of getting sick, She says it helps with preventing the onset of a lot of medical conditions; when we don’t sleep well over periods of time, which was my inspiration for opening this place, it can develop into diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease. She goes on to say the quality of our sleep compromises our health which in turn can lead to a lot of these chronic conditions.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO