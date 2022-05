May 3 (UPI) -- A Kansas woman is asking neighbors to keep an eye out for a pair of unusual runaway pets -- two peacocks. Anje Kearney said four peacocks -- named Harry, Jack, Luna and Ginny -- escaped from her Topeka home on Friday, and she didn't realize the birds had gotten out until she saw a video on social media of the birds walking down a local street.

