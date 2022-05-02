ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant, AL

Arrest made after Tarrant firefighter’s car was stolen while he was on the job

By Drew Taylor
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=349xHm_0fQTJmeo00

TARRANT, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a Tarrant firefighter’s car in the parking lot of the city firehouse Saturday, police report.

According to the Tarrant Police Department, a firefighter with the Tarrant Fire Department reported his 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited missing from the parking lot of the city’s public safety building at approximately midnight Saturday. Prior to the report, a Tarrant Police Department officer allegedly noticed Russell Lee Wood, 29, walking toward the public safety building.

Mississippi town may plan funeral for Carl the Rooster

At approximately 12:55 a.m., officers with the Birmingham Police Department found Wood, who had the Jeep.

Wood has been charged with first-degree theft of property and is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Tarrant, AL
Tarrant, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Crime#Wiat#Jeep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS 42

CBS 42

34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy