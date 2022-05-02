Arrest made after Tarrant firefighter’s car was stolen while he was on the job
TARRANT, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a Tarrant firefighter’s car in the parking lot of the city firehouse Saturday, police report.
According to the Tarrant Police Department, a firefighter with the Tarrant Fire Department reported his 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited missing from the parking lot of the city's public safety building at approximately midnight Saturday. Prior to the report, a Tarrant Police Department officer allegedly noticed Russell Lee Wood, 29, walking toward the public safety building.
At approximately 12:55 a.m., officers with the Birmingham Police Department found Wood, who had the Jeep.
Wood has been charged with first-degree theft of property and is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on $30,000 bond.
