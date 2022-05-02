ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

Bensalem Restaurant Offers Weekend ‘Drag Brunch,’ Where Patrons Enjoy Glam and Eggs

The Queens of Water’s Edge Drag Brunch.Image via Water's Edge at Facebook.

A restaurant brunch traditionally conjures images of servings of coddled eggs, watercress finger sandwiches, and pots of cozy tea. Water’s Edge in Bensalem, however, is turning that stuffy image on its spangle-decorated ear, as reported by 94.5 PST.

The new gastropub on the banks of the Delaware River holds a weekend brunch with a twist: The traditional menu items are served against the backdrop of a drag show.

The Queens of Water’s Edge Drag Brunch runs every Sat. and Sun. morning (including today and tomorrow). Doors open at 11 a.m., but the show starts at noon. That’s when its quartet of beauties takes the stage: Aloe Vera, Daught Ladell, Emily Valentine, and MZ Peaches.

Just watching the fun is a huge draw, and tickets for that experience run just $15 atop the cost of food.

But for wanna-be performers, audience members can challenge the queens to a lip-sync contest. There is an up-charge of $10 for this chance to shine onstage, bringing the tally to $25.

Tickets are obtainable online.

The brunch menu (requiring a tab separate from the admission charge) includes traditional fare such as blueberry stuffed French toast, a southwestern breakfast burrito, and a banana Nutella crêpe.

More on this unique, weekend dining experience is at 94.5 PST.

ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

