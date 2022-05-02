ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keystone Trade Center Breaks Ground at Former Falls Township U.S. Steel Site

 2 days ago

Image via Charlie Dean Archives at YouTube.

The Herculean effort to transform the former U.S. Steel site in Falls Township into the new Keystone Trade Center took an obvious step forward last week. Damon C. Williams and Peg Quann reported the property’s latest step toward resurrection in the Bucks County Courier Times.

The project’s developer, NorthPoint (of Kansas City, Mo.), broke ground on Apr. 28. With the turning of the first chunk of earth, an array of warehouses and light-industrial businesses is set to rise.

Further, the jobs the development is expected to produce are hoped to become a significant, cross-county economic stimulant.

NorthPoint’s plans are for 20 or more state-of-the-art industrial warehouse buildings totaling 10 million square feet. It has the potential to become the “…the largest “Class-A industrial development on the East Coast,” said NorthPoint’s vice president of development.

The project’s first phase comprises a:

  • 1.15-million-square-foot warehouse
  • 10,205-square-foot maintenance garage
  • 1,219-square-foot salt-storage building

More on the rising Keystone Trade Center is at the Bucks County Courier Times.

