Farmers are giving up much-needed cropland to solar companies, but can the two work in tandem?. Back around 2011, Jonathan Cobb and his wife, Kaylyn, had what he calls a “simple game plan.” They’d take a few hundred acres of both leased and family-owned central-Texas farmland—land that for decades had grown row crops of corn and cotton—and give it “what it wants back,” he said.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO