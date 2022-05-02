ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Obituary: Dils, Beatrice Louise

By Phillip Hickman
WTAP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeatrice Louise Dils, 103, of Parkersburg, WV passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Stonerise of Parkersburg. She was born October 14, 1918, in Akron, OH a daughter of the late Jacob Bickler and Mabel High Bickler. Beatrice was...

www.wtap.com

WTAP

Obituary: Marlow, Mary V.

Mary Virginia Marlow, 73, of Vienna, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, after a four-year battle with cancer. She was born July 1, 1948, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Camille A. Licot Sr. and Kathleen Jones Licot Goff. Mary was a 1966 graduate of Pennsboro High School....
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Smith, Gary R.

Gary R. Smith, 71, of Belleville, WV passed away on April 28, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born March 26, 1951, in Parkersburg, a son of Catherine Smith Lee of Parkersburg, and was raised by his grandparents, the late Leonard and Nell Smith of Belleville. Gary was...
BELLEVILLE, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Fleming, Brenda

Brenda Fleming, 81, of Parkersburg passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at her residence. She was born February 3, 1941, in Pennsboro, WV, a daughter of the late Oliver and Eva Curry Taylor. Brenda was a 1958 graduate of Pennsboro High School and worked at Miles Garment Factory in Ritchie County. She later moved to Parkersburg and worked at the Bureau of Public Debt and Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home. Brenda enjoyed quilting, canning, crafts, and decorations and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Vienna Baptist Church.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Smith, Genevieve Newell

Genevieve Newell Smith, 86, of Arnoldsburg, West Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 27, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center after a short illness. Genevieve was born on November 17, 1935, at Nicut, Calhoun County, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Claude and Mabel Edgell Newell.
ARNOLDSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Fales, Sally Ann

Sally Ann Fales, 93, of Parkersburg passed away on March 26, 2022, at WVU-Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born January 5, 1929, in Westmoreland County, PA, daughter of the late Paul and Sarah Alice Earnest Wushinske. She was a former member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Monaca, PA, and a member of First Lutheran Church in Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Martin, Shirley Irene

Shirley Irene Martin, 76, of Vienna passed away on April 30, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. Shirley was born on February 12, 1946, in Parkersburg, WV. There will be no services or visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Keiser, Frederick Lee

Frederick Lee Keiser, 62, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, Belpre Campus. He was born on January 23, 1960, in Sault Ste. Marie, MI, a son of Leo E. Keiser (deceased) and Dorothy Cross Keiser. He was a graduate of Williamstown Highschool and then served his country in the United States Army.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Anderson, Kevin Gene

Kevin Gene Anderson, 63, of Barlow, OH, was reunited with his loving wife in Heaven on April 29, 2022. He was a carpenter for more than 30 years with Hearn Builders before retiring due to a back injury. He spent his days caring for his wife until her passing and was only a phone call away when anyone needed help. Kevin will be greatly missed by not only his family and friends but the Barlow community as a whole. Kevin enjoyed time spent with family and friends. He also enjoyed hunting and was a member of the NRA. Kevin was an avid fan of OSU football, enjoyed golf, and watching NASCAR.
BARLOW, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Wiggins-Magers, Carolyn

With great sorrow we announce the passing of Carolyn Wiggins-Magers, our beautiful, loving, and devoted mother, wife, and “Nana”. She was a friend to nearly all whose lives she touched and was loved and respected greatly by nearly all who knew her. On April 28th, 2022 she passed...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Dean, Charles “Randy”

Charles “Randy” Dean, 65, of Mineral Wells, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years demonstrated his courage to face life’s challenges. He was born in Huntington, WV on February 3, 1957,...
MINERAL WELLS, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Strahler, Diane D.

Diane D. Strahler, 74, of Marietta, died Friday, April 29, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born May 22, 1947, in Marietta to Elmer and Garreviene Stage Phelps. Diane was a member of The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption. She loved traveling and had visited all 50 states. Diane also enjoyed square dancing, playing cards, working on puzzles, and reading. She worked as a Secretary for E W Drake Roofing for 25 years.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Fought, Ronald Joe

Ronald Joe Fought, 79, of Washington, WV passed away April 26, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by loving family, and with the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WASHINGTON, WV
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WTAP

Obituary: Gains, Wayne Leroy

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wayne Leroy Gains, 83, of Parkersburg, WV passed away May 2, 2022 at his residence. He was born April 12, 1939 in Central Station, WV, a son of the late Robert and Ivie Lipscomb Gains. Wayne was an US Army Veteran and in his earlier years,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Conley, Margaret Kathi

Kathi Conley, 80, of Washington died May 1, 2022, at the Camden-Clark Memorial Hospital. She was born on November 3, 1941, at home in Calhoun County, WV, and was the daughter of the late Chester and Mamie Richards Frederick. She graduated from Mountain State Business College and retired from working...
CALHOUN COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: McVey, Gregory Allen

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gregory Allen McVey, 56, of Vienna, WV passed away May 1, 2022 unexpectedly at Camden Clark Medical Center. Any donations are to be made to Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Jarvis, Janet Robb

Janet Robb Jarvis, age 89, met Jesus face to face on April 29, 2022. Born on January 29, 1933, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, to Alfonzo H. and Georgie McCamey Robb, she was known for sharing her faith, singing, sewing, baking, and making friends. As a pastor’s wife, she lived in New York, Indiana, and California. She was married to Harold “Bud” Jarvis for 56 years before his passing in 2009. Her four children and their spouses who are thankful to the Lord for her godly life are Dan & Lois (Jarvis) Gillette of Covington, VA., David & Elena Jarvis of Sterling, VA, Joe & Ruth (Jarvis) Jenkins of Fredricksburg, VA, and Guthrie & Paula (Jarvis) Chamberlain of Marietta, OH.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Hudkins, Stacko Lee

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stacko Lee Hudkins, 58, of Washington, West Virginia, passed away at his home on Monday, May 2, 2022. Stacko was born July 11, 1963, the son of Mary and Sterling Hudkins. He served four years in the United States Air Force, and was a supervisor with...
WASHINGTON, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Francis, Chester M. “Buddy”

Chester M. “Buddy” Francis, 88, of Little Hocking, OH went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 29, 2022. He was born June 16, 1933, in Constitution, OH a son of the late Earl and Ohma Nichols Francis. Chester was married to the love of his life,...
LITTLE HOCKING, OH
WTAP

Obituary: DeVaughn, Beulah L.

PALESTINE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Beulah L. DeVaughn, 88, of Palestine, WV, passed away May 2, 2022 at Ohio Valley Health Care in Parkersburg, WV after a long illness. She was born January 9, 1934, a daughter of the late Walter and Sylvia Young Holliday and was raised in the Gates Ridge area of Jackson, Co.
PALESTINE, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Cottrell, Lawrence Russell “Russ”

Surrounded by his loving family, Lawrence Russell “Russ” Cottrell, 77, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at The Arbors, Marietta, Ohio, on April 30, 2022. Born to Cleo Cottrell, Russ attended Wirt County High School, graduating with the Class of 1963. Raised by his late mother and stepfather Lawrence (Windy) Lawson, he worked at DuPont for 44 years, retiring in 2006. He was an entrepreneur and developer, opening Cottrell’s Home Improvement and, for 14 years, built homes in the area. Russ enjoyed woodworking and fishing in his spare time. He was also a member of Wirt Lodge No. 82 in Elizabeth, WV. In addition to his mother and stepfather, he was preceded in death by a brother, Tony Cottrell.
ELIZABETH, WV

