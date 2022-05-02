Obituary: Dils, Beatrice Louise

Kevin Gene Anderson, 63, of Barlow, OH, was reunited with his loving wife in Heaven on April 29, 2022. He was a carpenter for more than 30 years with Hearn Builders before retiring due to a back injury. He spent his days caring for his wife until her passing and was only a phone call away when anyone needed help. Kevin will be greatly missed by not only his family and friends but the Barlow community as a whole. Kevin enjoyed time spent with family and friends. He also enjoyed hunting and was a member of the NRA. Kevin was an avid fan of OSU football, enjoyed golf, and watching NASCAR.

