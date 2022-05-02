ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

It's time for the Cleveland Metroparks Native Ohio plant sale

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 3 days ago

The Cleveland Metroparks is hosting a Native Ohio plant...

fox8.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

New Hobby Lobby location coming to Northeast Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Fans of craft store Hobby Lobby have something to celebrate with the news the company is adding another Northeast Ohio location. The new 55,000-square foot construction is going in where the former Burlington was on Everhard Road Northwest at Belden Village Commons. The company is hoping for a July opening and […]
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Wayne, OH
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Missing: Dion Johnson

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio. Dion Johnson is 5 years old. She was reported missing in Cleveland Heights on June 10, 2021. Anyone with information is asked to call 216-348-4232.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Tacos in the Cleveland Area

Are you in the mood for tacos? If you live in the Cleveland area, you can get delicious tacos at these 4 local businesses. You can find a taqueria inside this supermarket, and the taqueria serves some of the best tacos you can find in Cleveland. Their al pastor and chorizo tacos are particularly delicious. The taqueria has a topping bar, and you can fill your tacos with as much salsa, sour cream, cilantro, et cetera as your heart desires. They also have vegetarian options.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Dawson
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Heights provides additional guidelines on recycling during rollout of automated curbside pickup

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- As the city continues to roll out its new automated curbside collection, officials have provided some more handy rules to recycle by. Many questions from residents involve which plastics can be placed in the blue recycling carts, and what should be discarded in the green carts with the rest of the regular trash.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Donut Shops To Check Out in the Suburbs of Cleveland

Are you in the suburbs of Cleveland and thinking of getting donuts at Dunkin'? If you are, stop and turn that car around. Instead, you should consider getting your donuts at one of these local businesses. The donuts at these shops will be much more fresher (not to mention way more delicious).
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Metroparks#Plant#Fox 8
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Found: Sarai Gates

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio. Sarai Gates is 17 years old. She was reported missing in Cleveland on Jan. 3 but has now reportedly been found.
CLEVELAND, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashland, Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 18:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Cuyahoga; Erie; Huron; Lorain; Medina The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Huron County in north central Ohio Erie County in north central Ohio Southwestern Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Medina County in northeastern Ohio Northern Ashland County in north central Ohio Lorain County in north central Ohio * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 649 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Northern Milan to near Norwalk to near Willard, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Cleveland, Lorain, Elyria, Medina, Sandusky, Norwalk, Vermilion, Western Vermilion, Strongsville, Brunswick, Westlake, North Ridgeville, Avon Lake, Amherst, Grafton, Rittman, Wellington, Lodi, New London and Creston. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hummus & Pita Co. opening May 7 in Hilliard

HILLIARD, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A New York-based Mediterranean brand is ready for its Central Ohio debut. Hummus & Pita Co. will open its first local restaurant at 1777 Hilliard Rome Road in Hilliard Saturday. The franchisees are Pranay Patel and Ashish Patel. They started in the restaurant business with their father and his […]
HILLIARD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ohio garage collapse leaves cars hanging over massive hole

PARMA, Ohio — A partial garage collapse in Ohio caused a lot of damage. In a Facebook post, the Parma Fire Department shared pictures and videos of the scene, showing a broken pipe spraying water onto cars and flooding the garage. Photos attached to the post show two cars hanging over the hole where the roof of the structure once stood.
PARMA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy