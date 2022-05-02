ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Watson requests full medical records of accusers

By Peggy Gallek, Ed Gallek
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

HOUSTON, Texas (WJW) — The Fox 8 I-Team continues to track new developments in the sexual assault complaints filed against Browns QB Deshaun Watson .

A hearing has been set May 9 in Harris County District Court in Texas for a judge to determine Watson’s requests to get the full medical records of his 22 accusers.

As the I-Team first reported Thursday, Watson’s attorneys Rusty Hardin and Leah Graham, filed a motion asking for the records.

The 22 accusers are represented by Attorney Tony Buzbee.  Watson’s attorneys say Buzbee has failed to produce all the records.

“Even though every single one of Mr. Buzbee’s clients alleges, “Plaintiff has suffered mental anguish as a result of Watson’s behavior,” only four plaintiffs have produced some medical records,” the motion states. “These cases have been on file for more than a year, and not a single plaintiff has produced a complete set of medical records, bills, or mental health treatment record.”

Watson’s attorneys say they believe there are inconsistencies in the accusers allegations. They maintain that Watson denies all the allegations.

“Consider, for example, the case of Plaintiff Lauren Baxley who has been Mr. Watson’s most vocal public accuser,“ the motion states. “Without the benefit of complete medical records, Mr. Watson’s counsel deposed Ms. Baxley’s treating therapist and designated expert, Mary Magdalene Smith, who for purposes of this litigation diagnosed Ms. Baxley with “complex PTSD.”

During the deposition Watson’s attorney asked the counselor if she was aware that Baxley communicated with Watson several times, after the first massage, where she alleges sexual misconduct.

“Did you know Ms. Baxley responded to Mr. Watson 19 times after the day of the massage with him?” the attorney asked.  “Over text message. She communicated with him 19 times.”

Smith responded, “ No. I wasn’t aware of that.”

Watson’s attorney also asked if the new information, that Baxley talked to Watson numerous times, changed her opinion.

“Well, it certainly doesn’t sound like trauma,” Smith said.  “If she’s able to talk to him and is willing to do another massage.”

Smith also stated in the depositions that all her sessions were over the telephone with Baxley.

Buzbee has told the I-Team that it is not uncommon for victims to keep in contact with their abusers.

Smith, a licensed counselor, however, also stated in the deposition that “as scared as she claimed she was and traumatized, I would think it would be most unlikely that she would want to respond or – in anyway, text or otherwise.”

The I-Team has also reported that another one of the accusers, reached out to Watson’s marketing manager before the lawsuit was filed demanding money in exchange for her silence.  The woman reportedly wanted $30,000.

Buzbee has said his clients are strong and credible. He says he will win the cases in civil court.

Watson is facing no criminal charges.  Two grand juries in Texas declined to indict the 26-year-old on any criminal charges.

Watson has denied all the allegations and says he is eager to clear his name.

