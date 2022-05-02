ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Homecoming for Mathieu: Superstar safety reaches deal with the Saints

By Ed Daniels
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The Saints and Tyrann Mathieu have reached a contract agreement, one that is expected to be announced sometime this week.

A source close to Mathieu confirmed the deal to WGNO Sports.

The decision comes after the safety visited the Saints facility last month. The deal could be for three years.

Mathieu, the former St. Aug Purple Knight, has played in the NFL since 2013.

He was an unrestricted free agent.

A former LSU Tiger , Mathieu was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2011. He has 26 NFL career interceptions, including a career-high 6 in the 2020 season.

He was part of a Kansas City Chiefs team that appeared in back-to-back Super Bowls, defeating the 49ers in February of 2020.

The Saints think they can be Super Bowl contenders, so they landed a Super Bowl champion to help them get there.

This year will be the three-time All-Pro’s 10th NFL season.

