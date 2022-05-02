Obituary: Strahler, Diane D.

Janet Robb Jarvis, age 89, met Jesus face to face on April 29, 2022. Born on January 29, 1933, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, to Alfonzo H. and Georgie McCamey Robb, she was known for sharing her faith, singing, sewing, baking, and making friends. As a pastor’s wife, she lived in New York, Indiana, and California. She was married to Harold “Bud” Jarvis for 56 years before his passing in 2009. Her four children and their spouses who are thankful to the Lord for her godly life are Dan & Lois (Jarvis) Gillette of Covington, VA., David & Elena Jarvis of Sterling, VA, Joe & Ruth (Jarvis) Jenkins of Fredricksburg, VA, and Guthrie & Paula (Jarvis) Chamberlain of Marietta, OH.

MARIETTA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO