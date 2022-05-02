Obituary: Keiser, Frederick Lee

Surrounded by his loving family, Lawrence Russell “Russ” Cottrell, 77, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at The Arbors, Marietta, Ohio, on April 30, 2022. Born to Cleo Cottrell, Russ attended Wirt County High School, graduating with the Class of 1963. Raised by his late mother and stepfather Lawrence (Windy) Lawson, he worked at DuPont for 44 years, retiring in 2006. He was an entrepreneur and developer, opening Cottrell’s Home Improvement and, for 14 years, built homes in the area. Russ enjoyed woodworking and fishing in his spare time. He was also a member of Wirt Lodge No. 82 in Elizabeth, WV. In addition to his mother and stepfather, he was preceded in death by a brother, Tony Cottrell.

ELIZABETH, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO