Parkersburg, WV

Obituary: Keiser, Frederick Lee

By Phillip Hickman
WTAP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrederick Lee Keiser, 62, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, Belpre Campus. He was born on January 23, 1960, in Sault Ste. Marie, MI, a son of Leo E. Keiser (deceased) and...

www.wtap.com

WTAP

Obituary: Marlow, Mary V.

Mary Virginia Marlow, 73, of Vienna, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, after a four-year battle with cancer. She was born July 1, 1948, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Camille A. Licot Sr. and Kathleen Jones Licot Goff. Mary was a 1966 graduate of Pennsboro High School....
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Martin, Shirley Irene

Shirley Irene Martin, 76, of Vienna passed away on April 30, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. Shirley was born on February 12, 1946, in Parkersburg, WV. There will be no services or visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Jackson, Rosalyn M.

Rosalyn M. Jackson, 85, of Belpre, OH peacefully passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, at home. She was born February 12, 1937, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late James Ogden Sr. and Zelda Thornton Ogden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,...
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Wesel, Sally

Sally Wesel, age 85, of Marietta, OH, died Saturday morning April 30, 2022, in Marietta, OH. Born Sally Lou Smith on September 5, 1936, in Marietta, to H.R. “Skeet” Smith and Naomi Smith. Sally was a 1954 graduate of Marietta High School and a 1958 graduate of Marietta...
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Obituaries
WTAP

Obituary: Fought, Ronald Joe

Ronald Joe Fought, 79, of Washington, WV passed away April 26, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by loving family, and with the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WASHINGTON, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Conley, Margaret Kathi

Kathi Conley, 80, of Washington died May 1, 2022, at the Camden-Clark Memorial Hospital. She was born on November 3, 1941, at home in Calhoun County, WV, and was the daughter of the late Chester and Mamie Richards Frederick. She graduated from Mountain State Business College and retired from working...
CALHOUN COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Jarvis, Janet Robb

Janet Robb Jarvis, age 89, met Jesus face to face on April 29, 2022. Born on January 29, 1933, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, to Alfonzo H. and Georgie McCamey Robb, she was known for sharing her faith, singing, sewing, baking, and making friends. As a pastor’s wife, she lived in New York, Indiana, and California. She was married to Harold “Bud” Jarvis for 56 years before his passing in 2009. Her four children and their spouses who are thankful to the Lord for her godly life are Dan & Lois (Jarvis) Gillette of Covington, VA., David & Elena Jarvis of Sterling, VA, Joe & Ruth (Jarvis) Jenkins of Fredricksburg, VA, and Guthrie & Paula (Jarvis) Chamberlain of Marietta, OH.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Smith, Bryan A.

NEWPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - Bryan A. Smith, 55, of Newport passed away on April 28, 2022, at his home. He was born November 3, 1966, in Newport a son of Jimmy Smith and Betty Matheny Smith. He was a construction worker. Bryan is survived by 5 brothers and 2 sisters:...
NEWPORT, OH
#The United States Army
WTAP

Obituary: Buchanan, Alfred “Fred”

LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio (WTAP) - Alfred “Fred” Buchanan, 80, of Little Hocking, Ohio passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born July 4, 1941 in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Robert and Myrtle West Buchanan. Fred was retired from Johns Manville/ Schuller in Vienna and was a member of the Belpre Masonic Lodge where he received his 50 year pin. He enjoyed woodworking, camping, hunting and fishing.
LITTLE HOCKING, OH
WTAP

Obituary: McVey, Gregory Allen

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gregory Allen McVey, 56, of Vienna, WV passed away May 1, 2022 unexpectedly at Camden Clark Medical Center. Any donations are to be made to Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Cottrell, Lawrence Russell “Russ”

Surrounded by his loving family, Lawrence Russell “Russ” Cottrell, 77, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at The Arbors, Marietta, Ohio, on April 30, 2022. Born to Cleo Cottrell, Russ attended Wirt County High School, graduating with the Class of 1963. Raised by his late mother and stepfather Lawrence (Windy) Lawson, he worked at DuPont for 44 years, retiring in 2006. He was an entrepreneur and developer, opening Cottrell’s Home Improvement and, for 14 years, built homes in the area. Russ enjoyed woodworking and fishing in his spare time. He was also a member of Wirt Lodge No. 82 in Elizabeth, WV. In addition to his mother and stepfather, he was preceded in death by a brother, Tony Cottrell.
ELIZABETH, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Snider, Jason L.

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Jason L. Snider, 49 of Belpre, Ohio, died on May 2, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Parkersburg, WV on October 14, 1972 and was the son of Jack L. and Jane E. Peters Snider of Belpre, Ohio. He had worked in construction most of his life.
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Obituary: DeVaughn, Beulah L.

PALESTINE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Beulah L. DeVaughn, 88, of Palestine, WV, passed away May 2, 2022 at Ohio Valley Health Care in Parkersburg, WV after a long illness. She was born January 9, 1934, a daughter of the late Walter and Sylvia Young Holliday and was raised in the Gates Ridge area of Jackson, Co.
PALESTINE, WV
WTAP

PARKERSBURG, WV

